A Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Decision to Step Down As Working Royals

Harry and Meghan: Royals No More...

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Geoff Pugh

Prince Harry, as we know, was born into royalty, and his now-wife, Meghan Markle, was previously a struggling actor who was trying to make a name for herself in the competitive Hollywood industry. Although she made a name for herself with her extraordinary performance in Suits, her fame rose to new heights after she married the Prince. Subsequently, the pair decided to walk away from the Firm, with many supporting and criticizing the move. However, it's unclear if the couple's distance from the royal family was an act of rebellion or a mere case of misfits among the British Monarchy. But let's walk down memory lane and see what actually transpired.

1. October 2019

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominic Lipinski

The exiled royals first hinted at their separation by announcing that they were going for a 'long break,' a royal source confirmed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 'holiday break' news came after the couple's ITV documentary. Apparently, they said the time off is an effort to spend more time with their son Archie Harrison. Although, at the time, the source said they would split time between the UK and the US, looking back on it now, many feel this was a hint of what was to come.

2. January 9, 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

They wrote on their official Instagram account, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son (Archie Harrison) with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," as was reported by the BBC.

3. January 13, 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Prince Harry accompanied his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, when they met Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at the Sandringham Summit to discuss Harry's future as a royal. As per The LA Times, she said, "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish," an emotional late Queen (un)willingly approved.

4. March 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

The Duke and Duchess returned to the United Kingdom to finish the last leg of their royal engagements and commitments, joining the rest of the royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 8, 2020. The same month, the exiled royals started a new life in Markle's hometown, Los Angeles. A source revealed, "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life. There's a great deal of love and selflessness between them."

5. July 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

The couple invested in a nine-bedroom mansion, purchased for a reported $14 million, in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara. An insider close to the couple revealed, "They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace. Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara offers an ideal lifestyle that they're looking forward to.” The couple provided glimpses of their new home through virtual calls. At the same time, they announced collaborations with Netflix and Spotify, as per People.

6. February 2021

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

On February 21, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family," per PEOPLE. The couple couldn't see eye to eye with the Firm and wanted to 'carve out a progressive new role within this institution.' The Buckingham Palace statement concluded, "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

7. March 2021

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Recalling their time as working royals, the couple's raw and real interview with Oprah Winfrey created a deeper hole in their relationship with the royal family. Ahead in the interview, the Duchess claimed, "That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family."

8. December 2022

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

After an explosive interview with Winfrey, the couple continued to tell their side of the story in their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan. Markle revealed she couldn't wear colors to avoid standing out among the royals: "Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that." Meanwhile, Harry highlighted after Markle's private letter to her father was published, the stress that followed, unfortunately, led the former actress to miscarry their child.

9. March, 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by GOR

A spokesperson for Harry and Markle's Archewell Foundation confirmed to PEOPLE the couple had been asked to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage. The source further added that the pair didn't fight the decision and were more than happy to relocate to California. Apparently, it was the couple's UK home, and after they announced their separation, Buckingham Palace stated, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage."

10. June 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Pond

The 'exiled' royals took their final step as Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said at the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset." Since the duo has stepped down from their royal duties, many have speculated about what the future holds for them, especially in the wake of King Charles' cancer diagnosis.