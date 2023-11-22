Insider Sheds Light on Brad Pitt's Reaction to Son Pax's Father's Day Post from 2020

Amid the ongoing and bitter custody battle between Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, a recent revelation from their son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, has added fuel to the fire. Pax, now 19, had taken to his private Instagram account in 2020, lambasting his father as a "world-class a**hole" and a "terrible and despicable person." The explosive post shed light on alleged traumatic experiences within the family, claiming that Pitt made his four youngest children "tremble in fear" and describing life with the actor as "constant hell."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Pax Jolie-Pitt Once Called Father Brad Pitt a ‘Terrible and Despicable Person’ in Father’s Day Post

Pitt, 59, has maintained a dignified silence during all these claims, with an insider from his inner circle dismissing Pax's allegations as a "depressing" smear campaign. According to The U.S. Sun, the source emphasized that Pitt holds great respect for all of his children, expressing frustration at the portrayal of him as a "bad person," asserting that it is far from the truth. The insider highlighted Pitt's choice to remain silent, emphasizing that it speaks volumes about his character.

Brad Pitt hits back after adopted son Pax's explosive Instagram post https://t.co/URM83jmlCK Jolie is batshit crazy — APO BISO (@apo_biso) November 22, 2023

The custody battle between Pitt and Jolie has been a protracted and expensive affair, with the actor fighting for equal rights for their six children. The couple shares three adopted children—Pax, Maddox (22), and Zahara (18)—and three biological children—Shiloh (17), and twins Knox and Vivienne (15). Reports suggest that half of the children, including Pax, Maddox, and Zahara, do not see Pitt at all, leading to speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Also Read: Here’s Why People Have Doubts on Brad Pitt Reportedly Bidding for Britney Spears’ Explosive Memoir

There is a timeline of events leading to the deterioration of Pitt and Jolie's marriage, particularly highlighting the explosive 2016 incident on a private jet where Pitt allegedly had an altercation with Maddox, as reported by the Daily Mail. This incident played a pivotal role in the subsequent divorce proceedings, with Jolie ultimately gaining custody of the children. Despite a court ruling in May 2021 granting joint access to Pitt, the decision was overturned a few months later due to an appeal by Jolie, citing financial connections between the judge and Pitt's legal team. This turn of events has restricted Pitt to supervised visits, booked in advance, and has kept him out of the public eye with the children.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Fred Duval

Also Read: When Brad Pitt And Selena Gomez's Flirting Made Angelina Jolie Lose Her Calm

The contrasts between the public image Pitt tries to portray of himself and his children are showcased through past red-carpet appearances and public outings with the family, and the current reality of strained relationships and limited access. As the dynamics within the Jolie-Pitt family continue to unfold, with Pax's Instagram post being a recent revelation, it remains to be seen how this will impact the ongoing custody battle and the relationship between Pitt and his children. In the latest twist, Jolie has urged the governor of California to require domestic violence training for court professionals, citing bias in the judge overseeing her custody case. This development adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious legal battle between the former power couple.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Said This 'Relationship' Helped Her Heal Post Brad Pitt Split

When Brad Pitt Gave His Ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a $79 Million Home for Her 50th Birthday