Whoopi Goldberg Demands $17m to Join Netflix's 'Deep Fake Love,' Vows to Showcase Talent on 'The View'

During a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg discussed her fee to join Netflix's reality dating series, Deep Fake Love. The veteran moderator expressed her disappointment with the $110,000 reward for winning contestants.

Goldberg initiated the discussion by explaining the premise of the show, where individuals in committed relationships are presented with videos of their partners allegedly cheating and must determine if they are real or deep fakes. Given the criticism of the series as "psychological torture," the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) actress questioned whether Netflix had crossed a line.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Praises ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast on ‘The View’ During Sweet Reunion: “I’m So Proud of Y’all”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

During the July 27 episode of The View, all the hosts, including guest Rachel Lindsay, vehemently criticized Deep Fake Love for its concept. They expressed utter disbelief and discussed the potential harm such a show could cause. “Coming from reality TV, a lot of contestants feel like producers don’t have their best interest. Now, I didn’t feel that way. I felt success from the show, I think the reason there’s this outrage as well is because it plays into the deep fears of ‘No one cares about our love story. No one cares that we’re having issues,’” Lindsay said.

Goldberg introduced the topic by explaining the concept of Deep Fake Love, a new dating show on Netflix: "Apparently, there is a new dating show on Netflix called Deep Fake Love, where people in serious relationships are shown videos of their partners allegedly cheating and have to guess whether the video is real or deep fake." The audience gasped as co-host Joy Behar acknowledged the current state of the world. Reading from the cue card, Goldberg mentioned that viewers were calling it psychological torture and questioned if it went too far. Sara Haines promptly responded, stating that it absolutely did go too far. Goldberg playfully ripped the cue cards, signaling her readiness to delve into the discussion about the controversial show.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Furious As Co-hosts Mock Her for Accidentally Falling off Chair on Live TV

Image Source: Youtube | @TheView

Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed her strong views on Deep Fake Love, describing it as something created by a "masochist" with no beneficial outcome. She pointed out that the show puts participants in a lose-lose situation. Either their partner is caught cheating, leading to the end of the relationship, or they falsely accuse their partner and reveal a lack of trust. Griffin emphasized the dangerous implications of such a concept.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Hilariously Reacts to The View Legal Note Interruption: 'Now You Pissed Me Off'

The former White House staffer speculated that couples might only participate in the show for the $110,000 prize, leaving Goldberg with a dissatisfied expression. “That’s it? Damn. $110,000?” Goldberg expressed disgust and then stated the amount of money needed for her to agree to participate in such a show. “Seventeen million. It would have to be over $10 million. But if you really want some TV, give me $17 million and watch me go to work,” she said.

References:

https://decider.com/2023/07/27/whoopi-goldberg-tells-the-view-17-million-join-netflix-deep-fake-love/

More from Inquisitr

Sunny Hostin Replaced By This Reality Star on 'The View' While She Goes Missing In Action

‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Mocked by Co-hosts for Her “Aliens and Ghosts Are Among Us” Comments