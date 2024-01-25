President Joe Biden didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at his predecessor, Donald Trump, as the stock market hit record highs on Monday. Biden did not miss the chance and took the opportunity to share a clip of Trump’s pre-2020 election prediction that a Biden win would cause a "stock market collapse the likes of which you’ve never had." The tweet was followed by a separate clip from Fox News announcing record closes for both the Dow and the S&P 500. "Good one, Donald," Biden tweeted, flaunting the stark contrast between Trump’s prediction and the actual market performance under the recent administration. Trump, famous for his unpredictable remarks, openly shared his hope for a stock market collapse during Biden’s presidency.

Earlier this month, he exclaimed on Lindell TV, “And when there’s a crash, I hope it’s gonna be during this next 12 months because I don’t wanna be Herbert Hoover. The one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover.” He referenced Hoover, the president during the 1929 stock market crash and the onset of the Great Depression, indicating his desire to avoid similar associations. As per HuffPost, Trump’s statement faced backlash from several political figures. Nancy Pelosi asserted, “It’s just another manifestation of the insensitivity and the grotesqueness of this person. Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele shared, “Think about it: The man says ‘I want to be a dictator’ and ‘I want the stock market to crash.’ OK, so you’re 0-for-2 in my book, Skippy.”

As per The New York Times, this troll game is not the first time the two leaders engaged in public spats. Last October, officials from President Biden’s re-election campaign initiated a project to connect with voters on Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Trump in response to being banned from mainstream platforms after the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Despite their early-stage apprehensions, the Biden campaign joined Truth Social, cultivating a shift in strategy to interact with voters.

The debut post on Truth Social cheekily read, "Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!" The calculated move was described as an opportunity to inject some humor into a platform slammed for lacking accuracy and nudging misinformation. Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesman, commented, "There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on Truth Social, but at least now it’ll be a little fun."

The decision to join Truth Social contrasted with the Biden campaign's earlier stance, reported by Axios in May, that they would not participate on the Trump-owned platform. The move reflects Biden's strategic effort to connect with voters, particularly those influenced by conservative media, and gain an edge in the upcoming elections.

The engagement with Truth Social aligns with a broader approach to reach voters where they are, even if it means venturing into spaces typically dominated by political opponents. The effectiveness of this strategy, particularly on social media platforms, remains to be seen as the political landscape continues to evolve.

