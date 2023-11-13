President Joe Biden And Vice-President Kamala Harris' Secret Code Names Revealed

The President and Vice-President are given secret code names as an additional layer of security to ensure their protection at all times, courtesy of the US Secret Service. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' official secret code names have been made public. 'Celtic' was Biden's code name of choice; he had used it as Obama's vice president. Since Harris is the first woman of color in the White House and the first female vice president, she picked the code name 'Pioneer'.

As per CNN, code names are selected from a list approved by the White House Communications Agency. It's common knowledge that candidates select call signs, or code names, that personally speak to them. Former Special Agent Jonathan Wackrow, a law enforcement commentator for CNN, stated in an interview, “Over time, the (Secret Service) protectees have almost taken on the persona of the call sign that they had selected.” “With former President Barack Obama, ‘Renegade’ is a great example: how he went against the establishment in some of the things that he had done, and like Barbara Bush, whose call sign was ‘Tranquility,’ embodied the tranquility and peacefulness in a time of war,” Wackrow said while also adding that former first lady Michelle Obama’s code name is 'Renaissance.' Whereas, just like her time as second lady, Jill Biden goes by the 'Capri' code even today.

A list of acceptable names that begin with the same letter as the candidate's code name is available for selection by any family members of the candidate who are also under Secret Service protection. In March 2020, Biden was once more placed under Secret Service protection; he had ceased to receive it in the middle of 2017. Former vice presidents are protected by the Secret Service, even after six months of their resignation. As per The Daily Mail, given that wives and family members of candidates can select a name that begins with the same first letter as the candidate's code name, Doug, Harris's spouse, is likewise expected to have a code name that starts with the letter P. The revelation of Harris's secret moniker coincided with the start of the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump's code name was 'Muse' in the Secret Service, and Donald Trump was code-named 'Mogul.' Vice President Mike Pence chose 'Hoosier,' and Karen Pence, the second lady, chose 'Hummingbird.' As per EOnline, the Secret Service first started using code names for security reasons in the early 1900s, back when electronic communications weren't encrypted. On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took office as the country's president after defeating President Donald Trump in the general election held in November 2020.

