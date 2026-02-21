PR Expert Weighs In on Nicki Minaj’s Possible Political Future Amid Trump Ties

Nicki Minaj may be considering a career change outside music. After all, recent comments from a public relations expert suggest she could possibly enter politics in the future.

The speculation comes after the rapper’s growing public support for Donald Trump. However, that change in tune has left people surprised, especially since Minaj has previously called out Trump’s policies.

But now, it seems she has suddenly changed her stance and has started being vocal about her support for the president, even declaring herself as his number one fan. Despite previously criticizing Trump, Minaj’s recent public appearances and statements suggest a clear shift in tone.

Because of this sudden change, experts are wondering if she might be planning a future in public office. The discussion further intensified after the rapper attended high-profile political and media events linked to Trump.

In late January 2026, Minaj appeared at the financial event, Trump Accounts Summit, and later attended Melania Trump’s documentary premiere event in Washington, DC. These appearances now seem to be more than simple public support.

Nicki Minaj speaks at the Trump Accounts Summit: "I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change. The hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

PR expert Ryan McCormick believes Nicki Minaj’s sudden turn could be early steps toward building political visibility. Speaking with The Irish Star, McCormick further suggested that the rapper could realistically aim for positions such as city council, a mayoral office, or even serving as a member of Congress.

“I think that Nicki could realistically pursue being a councilwoman, a mayor, or a potential member of Congress. However, I doubt that it would be something she would want to pursue at the peak of her career,” he stated.

Even though the PR expert suggested that Minaj’s strong fan loyalty could play a major role in helping her establish her political career, there are also risks associated with it. Oftentimes, celebrities entering politics is considered risky because it could divide audiences and reduce broad public appeal.

However, despite the risk, Nicki Minaj seems to understand how powerful her influence could be in a political campaign. Therefore, she recently spoke about her political views during an interview on Katie Miller’s podcast.

Nicki Minaj explains her political awakening: "The last thing that really did it was me seeing certain things this recent presidential campaign…and knowing that I could help." "Sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into…"

During the discussion, she admitted that her public support for Trump was not based primarily on policy issues. Instead, she was influenced by how she felt Trump was treated by critics and media coverage.

“If I’m being honest, President Trump, yes, because when I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it. Like, because I felt like that — like that bullying, the smear campaigns, and the lying, I felt like that had been done to me for so many years,” Minaj revealed.

For now, there is no confirmation that the Side to Side rapper plans to enter politics. However, her recent statements and public appearances seem to suggest that she might be looking for a career beyond music.