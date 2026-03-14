Post Claiming Trump Urged Queen to Pardon Prince Andrew Turns Out Fake

After the U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his concerns over former Prince Andrew’s arrest on his birthday, calling it “so bad for the royal family”, a new social media post surfaced showing Trump’s defense of the British Royal.

The post, which appeared to be a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social account, went viral after Chicago Med actor Steven Weber posted it on his Instagram feed. “The arrest of Prince Andrew is an unimaginable mistake,” the President supposedly declared.

The post further continued, “Queen Elizabeth should pardon her own son. I would pardon my own kids if they needed it.” Now, while the post initially seemed believable and similar to what Trump often dumps on his Truth Social account, it eventually turned out to be satire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Weber (@actuallystevenweber)

At first glance, the message looked like a real statement, leading netizens to believe it was genuinely shared by Trump. This even led a few netizens to mock the President in the comments because the message mentioned Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022.

However, a closer look at the post later revealed that the whole thing was clearly fake. The first clue came as people noticed the account name as “Donald J Turmp,” instead of Trump. Later on, people began to notice how the date on the post read 22026, and the time stamp showed 13:62.

Another clear clue that appeared was in the form of the “like” button under the post, which was labeled “Satire.” This meant the account was a parody page designed to make jokes about political figures.

Upon realizing the satire behind the post, Steven Weber clarified in the caption, “Ok, so it’s a parody account. But it’s still plausible.” He admitted that the post came from a parody account, while appreciating how the message sounded believable enough for people to think it was real.

There is a reason why many people believed the parody message to be true. After all, Trump is known to harbor some sympathy toward Andrew, due to their mutual ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

So far, although Donald Trump said he had been “totally exonerated” in past investigations related to Epstein, he shared his sympathy towards the British Royal, following his arrest.

Asked on Air Force One about Andrew’s arrest and whether U.S. associates of Epstein would also be arrested, while he was on his way to Georgia on Feb. 19, Trump stated, “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way because I’ve been totally exonerated.”

Trump on former Prince Andrew’s arrest following Epstein files revelations: “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad.” pic.twitter.com/ozEOimizYh — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 19, 2026

“It’s very nice. So I can actually speak about it very nicely,” Trump said. “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad, I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing. When I see that, it’s a very sad thing.” He continued.

Following Trump’s sympathy for former Prince Andrew, this parody post thus became a hot topic among netizens as many believed it to be true. But the viral post has been debunked as a satire against the U.S. President.