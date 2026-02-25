Former Prince Andrew’s Unseen Files to be Unveiled By UK Government Amid Police Action

MPs have reportedly asked for the release of documents related to former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s controversial time as a trade envoy. The demand comes as police continue to conduct a deep search into his case.

Prince Andrew has already been facing trouble ever since his name came up in the controversial Epstein Files. Now, his old job has put him under further legal scrutiny.

The demand for the papers comes after the former Prince was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in office. He was then allowed to return to his Norfolk home on Wednesday (Feb 19) while authorities continued with their investigation.

The reason why Andrew was behind bars is that reports suggested he allegedly shared secret trade information with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was accused of sharing the information with the late offender between 2001 and 2011.

As of February 25, the police revealed they also searched Royal Lodge in Berkshire, where Andrew spent time with his wife, Sarah Ferguson. Later, he left the place when King Charles ordered him to leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Grant (@marriedtoalunatic)

As per the officials, the investigation has not yet ended but is still in process. Andrew, however, denied the accusation and said that he was not involved with Jeffrey Epstein and did nothing wrong.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, took a swipe at the former royal on February 24 and said that he had not only caused harm to the royal family but brought shame to them and to the country itself. In short, he said, “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has shamed our country and the Royal Family.”

Another Democrat named Helen Morgan MP agreed with Davey. Morgan said that Prince Andrew’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein is not just shameful, but “absolutely poisonous.”

Her comment came after a minister named Daisy Cooper also quoted the situation as a “conspiracy of silence.” She said that people who are in power in the UK have helped Andrew cover his involvement, and they deserve to be held accountable, too.

Jeffrey Epstein passed away during the trials but it was not a natural death as Epstein took his own life. Ever since then, the members of Parliament have agreed that the files related to former Prince Andrew should be released and made public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugenia Garavani (@eugeniagaravani)

Chris Bryant, Minister of State for Trade Policy of the United Kingdom, also weighed in on the situation. Bryant said that as soon as the government and the law permits, the files will be made public on an immediate basis, avoiding any delay.

The minister also said that the permission to release the files will only come after the police are done with the investigation into the case because the allegations are serious and could lead to serious legal consequences.

Chris Bryant further said that he wishes a crime so horrifying would never repeat. At the same time, he agreed with the reality that somewhere, some people might still be affected by the rich in power.

He insisted that the government take action against this and prevent those in power from committing such crimes ever again.