Insider Reveals How Ex-Prince Andrew’s Scandal Could Benefit Harry and Meghan

Six years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family and settled in California, the world believed the fractured ties between the Sussexes and the royal family could never be mended. However, former Prince Andrew’s shocking allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse may have opened a new door for the Sussexes.

King Charles has not been taking it easy on his brother, Prince Andrew. The king took away his royal title and even asked Andrew to leave his residence, Royal Lodge. With the Windsor property now vacant, King Charles might offer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children to move into the 30-room home.

A source told Rob Shuter, “Charles wants unity. Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open.” They also added, “This would be the ultimate olive branch,” as per his Naughty But Nice Substack.

During visits to the United Kingdom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prefer private lodgings, as they prioritize their security. While it may be difficult for the couple the chance to move back to the United Kingdom, having their own property could benefit the Sussexes. Not only that, but it could also serve King Charles’ interests. As per the insider, “It’s about keeping family close — geographically and emotionally.”

Prince Harry has long sought reconciliation with his family, but many insiders and reporters over time have argued that Prince William is not ready to forgive his brother. William appears to be upset over the harsh words Prince Harry directed at family members after his exit.

The source told Rob Shuter, “The optics are tricky.” They explained that moving Prince Harry and Markle into Andrew’s former house connects the couple to a property long associated with scandal, describing it as “a lot of baggage.”

Now that the royal family has publicly distanced itself from Andrew, welcoming Harry back could give the impression of greater unity within the monarchy. However, simply giving Harry the keys to Andrew’s old home is unlikely to resolve all the underlying tensions.

As much as the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew can benefit the Sussexes, it can also bring new worries for the couple. An insider told Radar Online that the royal family is discussing the idea of limiting the royal title to members who are carrying out official work. That could put Harry and Markle’s titles at risk.

The royal biographer Andrew Lownie said, “(There needs to be) more transparency about records and finances, and I think we may well see some moves to remove titles from anyone who isn’t in an active working role.” He further added, “So, I think (the royal family is) going to deal with the Andrew and Harry problem at the same time.”

According to a senior palace aide, the key issue is accountability. They explained that titles were traditionally linked to service, representing visible and ongoing work in support of the Crown and the country. The aide said that when a public role ceases, it inevitably prompts consideration of whether the privileges and status tied to that role should remain forever.