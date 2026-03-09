“Pluralism Is a Lie” — Tennessee Representative Facing Massive Backlash After Anti-Muslim X Post

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles is facing immense backlash on social media after a series of anti-Muslim and anti-Islam posts, including one that could be interpreted as a wish for all Muslims to be deported from the United States.

“Muslims don’t belong in American society,” Ogles wrote on Monday morning. “Pluralism is a lie.”

Ogles’ post had over 3.1 million views in less than six hours, with several prominent left-wing politicians and figures criticizing Ogles. The 54-year-old Ogles previously posted a poll on March 3, asking his X followers if Islamic immigration is a threat to the United States. Over 71,000 people voted on the poll, and “yes” won with 96% of the vote.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell called out Ogles, writing that his X post itself is “not American.”

“I don’t know how many Muslims are in this guy’s district,” Swalwell wrote. “I know there are tens of thousands in mine. They are parents. Entrepreneurs. Police officers. The firefighter-paramedic giving CPR to save your life. They are us. They are American.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office called Ogles’ comments “disgusting.”

“America was founded on the idea of religious freedom,” the account wrote. “Republicans must denounce this now!”

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a former Michigan gubernatorial candidate who is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat, offered a rebuttal to Ogles.

“Racists don’t belong in American society,” wrote El-Sayed, who is Muslim. “White nationalism is a lie.”

The founders put freedom of religion in the FIRST Amendment for a reason. Muslims have lived in America since the 1600s. E Pluribus Unum, an ode to our pluralism, has been our country’s traditional motto since 1782. Maybe it’s YOUR values that don’t belong in American society. https://t.co/5v5Io9v4ID — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) March 9, 2026

The controversy comes amid heightened tension involving Muslim-Americans and Islam in the United States. Right-wing activist Jake Lang organized an anti-Muslim protest in Manhattan this past weekend, with social media videos showing that Lang brought a fully cooked pig to the protest. Muslims do not eat pork for religious reasons.

That protest turned violent when two teenage Muslim counterprotesters began tossing IEDs near Gracie Mansion. The teenagers later reportedly told New York Police Department officials that they watched ISIS videos, and one of the two pledged allegiance to ISIS in a conversation with NYPD officers.

The two teenagers face several charges, including attempted material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (ISIS), use of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of explosive materials, interstate transportation, receipt of explosives, and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

“I’m the first Muslim mayor of our city, anti-Muslim bigotry is nothing new to me, nor is it anything new for the 1 million or so Muslim New Yorkers who know this city as our home,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Monday.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine recently posted a poll asking his followers if they supported possibly deporting Omar, and 77.7% of over 24,000 participants voted yes. Omar moved to the United States in 1995 and obtained U.S. citizenship five years later.

President Donald Trump recently suggested that Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, should also be deported or leave the United States following their conduct at last month’s State of the Union address.