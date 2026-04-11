Plastic Surgeon Explains What Happens When You Stop Getting Lip Fillers

As hard as it is to admit, lip fillers are everywhere, from Instagram feeds to your favorite celeb’s before-and-after posts, and maybe even in your own beauty routine.

But what actually happens when you decide to stop? Would lips deflate like a lifeless balloon?

Turns out, the internet was very wrong for years, and a top plastic surgeon recently set the record straight.

We asked a plastic surgeon to explain what happens when you stop getting lip fillers, and to recommend alternative ways to plump up your pout. https://t.co/xsoskcoJv2 — Glam, Inc. (@glam) April 5, 2026

In an exclusive interview with Glam, board-certified holistic plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn answered the question on every filler fan’s lips: what really goes down when you stop getting injections?

First things first: your lips won’t deflate overnight. According to Dr. Youn, lip filler typically dissolves within four to six months at the earliest, though it can last 12 months or more depending on the patient. So if you skip your next appointment, don’t expect a dramatic collapse on your face in the mirror the very next morning.

When the filler does begin to fade, your lips gradually return to their original shape as the body naturally breaks down the hyaluronic acid over time. Neither a horror story, nor permanent damage – just a slow return to your natural look.

Many people believe the only way out of lip filler is to book a dissolving appointment. Dr. Youn said that simply isn’t true. “In general, I recommend letting your lip filler naturally dissolve with time versus dissolving them with hyaluronidase,” he told Glam.

The body already produces hyaluronidase naturally, the very same enzyme used in professional dissolving injections. As Dr. Youn says, letting it dissolve on its own is not only safer, but also avoids an unnecessary procedure.

Changed your mind after quitting? Good news: you don’t have to go back to square one. Dr. Youn clarified that most patients simply add new filler on top of whatever may still remain. “You don’t need to dissolve and start over again,” he explained, adding that as long as the injector is experienced, layering filler is perfectly safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash K Holm (@ash_kholm)

Not everyone wants to go cold turkey on plump lips, though. Some people prefer a subtle enhancement, and Dr. Youn has a less invasive procedure for them. The Lip Flip is a lighter alternative that uses Botox to relax the upper lip and flip it outward, creating the illusion of more volume without adding filler.

And for those who want to avoid the needle? A makeup trick can replicate the effect without the need for an appointment. Makeup artist Ash K Holm gave an important lesson on her Instagram story on how overdrawing the cupid’s bow and lower lip center with a slightly darker liner, and finishing with a pink gloss can replicate the lip flip effect, without a costly appointment.

Lip filler isn’t a life sentence, and quitting doesn’t mean your lips are doomed. As Dr. Youn put it plainly: “Lip filler isn’t for everyone. For others, being natural is fine.” Whether you’re stepping back from injectables or simply curious about your options, the science says your lips will find their way back – on their own timeline, not yours.