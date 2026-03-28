Kate Winslet Breaks Silence on Ozempic Trend Amid Hollywood’s Growing Craze

Hollywood has seen a surge in the use of GLP-1 medications. Ozempic and Mounjaro have captured everyone’s attention. Initially, the medications were meant to control Type 2 Diabetes. However, the major side effect of weight loss has led to the medications gaining popularity, especially among celebrities. Savannah Chrisley has revealed her struggles with appetite suppression as a result of weight loss medications. She later opted to use tirzepatide, which helped her lose 25 pounds.

However, her weight loss journey was not associated with severe weight loss medication side effects. Vanessa Williams chose Mounjaro due to menopause. She revealed that her body reacted differently to fitness plans. Rosie O’Donnell shared her weight loss story on Instagram. She stated that she had lost weight to size 12 due to Mounjaro. Eric Stonestreet shared that his lifestyle changed due to the drug. Chrissy Teigen started using Ozempic after gaining weight following a miscarriage. She stated that she started using the drug to reduce her hunger after gaining weight due to the miscarriage.

The “Ozempic Hollywood” trend is getting unsettling. I miss normal-looking celebrities. 👀 Kelly Osbourne was once vibrant & glowing. Now, she looks older than her own mother. After seeing Demi Moore & so many others, this obsession is honestly starting to feel scary. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X2e5G1XGib — Hanz (@fashionistaera) February 28, 2026

Another celebrity, Kate Winslet, also shared her thoughts on the drug, further fueling the already intense debate. She chose to focus on the benefits of health and being genuine rather than following the latest weight-reducing crazes.

In an interview with The New York Times in October 2024, she revealed that she initially did not know what the drug was, but upon learning about it, she called it ‘terrible.’

She explained that by the end of December 2025, the craze was a result of the “unhealthy obsession with perfection” that exists in the world today, and that it was “frightening” how many women derive their self-worth from their looks. Winslet explained that it was interesting to see the difference between those who celebrate their unique look and those who try to lose weight quickly, pointing to the beauty pressures faced by those in the Hollywood scene.

Winslet has recounted her experiences in an article for The Guardian about beauty standards she has faced in her career and life. She was told that she was only offered “fat girl parts” and explained that this was a beauty standard that she had managed to overcome.

Kate Winslet has no clue what Ozempic is. https://t.co/MhOTN7kWvv — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 5, 2024

Kate Winslet is a well-known actress who has talked about the pressures faced by those in Hollywood and how it affected her when she starred in the movie “Titanic.” The pressures led to “unhealthy habits” in her diet that she has managed to overcome.

In recent years, Winslet has been encouraging people to shun the trend, like Ozempic, and other weight loss techniques, and instead focus on appreciating and embracing one’s body. She has talked to various publications, including The New York Times and Harper’s Bazaar, about how she has managed to shun the idea that one’s body shape is the measure of one’s perfection. Winslet has also talked about the various experiences she has had in her career, focusing on the need to appreciate the fact that there is constant pressure to look perfect in Hollywood.

She encourages young people to be confident and appreciate their originality and the various body shapes that occur naturally.