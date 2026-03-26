Minnesota Rep Denies Climate Change Because Her “Faith is in Jesus Christ”

Climate change denial has been a badge that Republicans have proudly worn and doubled down on since Donald Trump became the Party’s primary nominee for three elections straight. Minnesota Representative Mary Franson has spoken out about her beliefs, saying that she does not ‘believe’ in climate change. This comes amid 23 states, led by New York and California, suing Trump for anti-Climate protection action.

Twenty-three states led by New York and California, along with 14 cities and counties, sued the Trump administration seeking to undo its decision to revoke the ⁠government’s scientific finding that underpins US climate regulations. Subscribe: https://t.co/18lB8rhM9t pic.twitter.com/9qhPiujJzj — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) March 20, 2026

Franson was co-chair of a committee that was hearing out experts about how climate change could affect the state of Minnesota, and what must be done to mitigate its effects on the people. Franson decided to conclude the conversation between climate experts and serious policy makers with the following comments:

“But what doesn’t change, my friends, and that’s why, when you talk about climate change, I don’t get upset about it, I don’t get worked up about it, it’s because my faith is not in climate change. It’s not in scientists dictating what we should and should not do to save the environment. Because my faith is in Jesus Christ, right? He’s the same today, tomorrow, and forever. Yesterday. And so, um, you know, if you’ve read the Good Book, you know how it ends. It’s not with climate change. That’s my closing speech.”

Franson has been known for her climate denial politics, previously having called it a communist scam. While there were no responses to the comments, given that the session had been adjourned, House DFL Floor Leader Jamie Long took it upon himself to release a statement regarding Franson’s comments. He said, “For a co-chair of the committee charged with making these critical investments to turn a blind eye to this reality, and undermine the critical planning necessary to protect our infrastructure, is deeply concerning.”

Franson’s comments have also attracted some harmless ribbing and mockery, with scientists like Dr Michael Mann commenting, “Nuclear warheads aren’t in the bible either. Guess we’re all safe.” This comes amid Donald Trump announcing that the current assault on Iran by the United States and Israel was to curb the development of nuclear weapons.

Nuclear warheads aren’t in the bible either. Guess we’re all safe. https://t.co/UNkIaTCtrH — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) March 25, 2026

The Republican Party has largely been critical of climate mitigation efforts, calling them un-American, as pro-climate mitigation governments sanctioned companies that are responsible for various kinds of pollution. Donald Trump and his administration have repealed a lot of policies that were meant to mitigate climate change, not just in America, but on several international lobbies as well.