Plastic Surgeon Dr Gary Linkov, Provides Proof That Justin Bieber Has Undergone a Hair Transplant

Justin Bieber's hair has become the talk of the town lately with speculations going around that the pop star has undergone a hair transplant procedure. This speculation gained momentum after Dr. Gary Linkov, a plastic surgeon from New York, shared his views on the topic in a TikTok video posted on May 2nd. This speculation gained traction when Dr. Gary Linkov, a plastic surgeon based in New York, shared his insights on the matter in a TikTok post dated May 2.

The initial picture, captured during the 2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, depicts Bieber with a closely cropped hairstyle. Conversely, a more recent photograph from one of his 2024 concerts displays a complete head of hair with a uniform and straightened hairline. After analyzing and comparing the two photos taken two years apart, he concluded that Justin had undergone a Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure to address and enhance his hairline. "When I look at his forehead, much flatter now, it lacks the recession it once had. Also, when the hair is wet, you can notice the regularity of the hairline, which suggests that he might have had a transplant," Dr. Linkov said in the video.

"He started wearing all these hats in 2022 and covers his hair so it would be difficult to know what was happening. Remember, hair transplants can take up to a year, maybe a year and a half, to see the final results," the doctor explained. Norwood stage 2 baldness is a component of a classification system that delineates various stages of hair loss. Contributing to the conversation, fellow physician Dr. Jim Harris observed alterations in Bieber's hairline compared to previous years according to Marca.

"In a 2023 photo, I notice that Justin's hairline appears flatter. A few years before that, in 2018, he had a definite recession, a very scalloped front line. Now it's flatter on his forehead, much more linear," Dr. Harris shared. Based on their analysis, Bieber could have received up to 1,800 transplanted follicles, a notably higher figure than the usual range of 500 to 1,500 in such procedures. Regardless of confirmation from Bieber himself, this dialogue reveals the extent to which celebrities may feel compelled to uphold or improve their public image.

Hair transplant costs differ based on the individual's degree of hair loss and the specific procedure chosen. Estenove lists their price at approximately $3,500 on their website, while in Turkey, prices range from $2,500 to $5,000. According to NHS reports, costs vary between £1,000 and £30,000 in the UK. According to the International Society for Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) in their 2022 Practice Census Report, approximately 82.5% of men have undergone hair restoration surgical procedures.