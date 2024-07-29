Piers Morgan's Bold Claim on Kamala Harris Says Her 'Honeymoon' Will End in a Week as 'Reality' Kicks In

British journalist Piers Morgan has made a bold claim. It is about Vice President Kamala Harris's run. Morgan thinks that her sudden boost in popularity won’t stick around once people take a good look at her record. On Fox News Saturday Night Live, he shared his thoughts. This development follows President Joe Biden's recent decision to withdraw from the race.

Morgan didn't mince words. He stated, "She's getting a[n] amazing honeymoon, and it's going to last about a week. Then reality will kick in, and Donald Trump will start going very hard, as he already is, about her record, and her record is she's literally probably the most far-left senator in modern American history." The journalist's comments are coming at a time when politics are changing a lot. The Democrats have quickly come together to support Harris. Big names like former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and other key people in the party are backing her run for office.

Harris didn’t wait around to make her move. Just 36 hours after Biden announced he was running, she jumped in and said she had already secured the party’s nomination. She pointed out that she had backing from most of the 4,000 delegates going to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. But Morgan thinks this quick gathering of support looks more like desperation than excitement, saying, "The analogy I would give you [about Democrats supporting Harris] is, if you were on the Titanic, which the Democrats were with Biden, and he's hit the iceberg, and it's going down, and the last lifeboat has just disappeared… into the moonlight, you will take any vessel you can see," as per The Hill.

He added, "What chance do you have of actually getting to land? You'll just jump on anything, and that's where we are." The journalist also pointed out what he sees as contradictory messaging from Democrats. "This is quite amusing to me because, on the one hand, you have the Democrats shouting at Republicans, 'Don't you dare make this about her skin color or her gender and, on the other hand, they're saying, if you don't vote for the Black woman, you are a racist, misogynist," he told Fox News' Jimmy Failla, as per Fox News.

Morgan’s comments fit right into the Republican game plan of focusing on Harris’s record. MAGA Inc., the super PAC backing Trump, has already spent millions on ads attacking Harris. On her side, Harris is using her experience as a prosecutor to show how she’s different from Trump, especially with his ongoing legal issues. Her approach is to present herself as a strong law-and-order candidate and make Trump’s legal troubles stand out. Recent polls show mixed results in a potential Trump vs. Harris matchup.