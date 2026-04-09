MAGA commentator Allie Beth Stuckey slammed Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White-Cain, during a recent episode of her podcast, ‘Relatable,’ on April 8. The White House has not issued an official statement regarding the online reaction to Wednesday’s gathering.

The daughter of former Texas Rep. Ron Simmons dismissed White-Cain’s remarks after she compared Trump to Jesus Christ during a speech at the White House to mark Holy Week. Relatable is a podcast that discusses pop culture, Christian values, and news.

According to Raw Story, Stuckey, a Reformed Baptist, argued the comparison was both “anti-biblical” and “heretical.” She warned that such public claims could confuse and harm the credibility and essence of true Christianity.

“We’ve discussed concerns about Paula White’s theology on this show many times,” Stuckey said. “While she may do some things that Christians can appreciate, that doesn’t mean everything she says is accurate. She often makes statements that contradict biblical teachings, and it’s important to call that out.”

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These remarks came after White-Cain glorified Donald Trump’s struggles, including his 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the legal challenges he has faced since running for office in 2016. She drew parallels to Jesus Christ’s strength and instances of prolonged historical struggle.

“Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have. It nearly cost you your life. You were betrayed, arrested, and falsely accused. It’s a pattern we’ve seen before in our Lord and Savior,” she said.

White-Cain, a Mississippi native, said that just as Jesus Christ’s suffering did not end, Donald Trump’s political journey has continued despite many ups and downs.

According to AL, Paula White-Cain referenced Jesus Christ’s resurrection, saying that just as Jesus rose on the third day and overcame death, believers are reminded of renewal and victory. She said Trump’s trajectory resembles “a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us.”

Addressing Donald Trump directly, she added that because of Jesus’s resurrection, Trump will always rise in his political endeavors. “Because he was victorious, you were victorious,” White-Cain added.

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Some Christian theologians teach that Jesus Christ’s suffering ended with his resurrection, symbolizing victory over death and sin.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was raised Presbyterian and later identified as a nondenominational Christian.

His speeches and social media posts on Truth Social often mention Christian values but sometimes spark controversy due to his choice of words, drawing both praise and criticism.

He established the White House Faith Office, appointing White-Cain as a pastor to lead it. She was also actively involved during Trump’s first administration, where she delivered the invocation at Trump’s first inauguration on January 20, 2017. She became the first female clergy member to deliver an inaugural invocation.

Consequently, in March 2026, Paula White-Cain also faced criticism for urging followers to donate 10% of their income to support ministry projects in Israel, and in February 2026, the mother of one drew criticism for requesting of $1000 from conference attendees.