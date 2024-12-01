Trump's 'Love Affair' with American Evangelicals Was Once Exposed by a Pastor: "What He Stands For..."

In regards to the relationship saga of Donald Trump and American evangelicals, a former pastor, Nathaniel Manderson, has stepped forward to blow up what he calls the 'love affair' in a thought-provoking article. Manderson educated at a conservative seminary and with a background as a pastor, career counselor, and high school teacher, suggests that the evangelical movement can only be "saved" if it "dumps Trump," as per Raw Story.

Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 18, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool)

According to Manderson, attempts from the left to convince evangelical Christians to reject Trump are unlikely to succeed. He emphasizes that liberal mockery will not break the spell. Keeping that in mind he stated, "My fellow evangelical believers have to look within themselves." Manderson characterizes the former president as the "bad boy" liberals have warned about. He stated that the more dangerous Trump seems, the more appeal he holds for some evangelicals. Manderson compares the evangelical Christian-Trump connection to a harmful romance. He said it needs internal understanding, not outside pressure, to break it off. Evangelicals, he asserts, won't part ways with Trump due to clever arguments from liberal figures like Rachel Maddow or Bill Maher. Any potential breakup, if it occurs, must stem from within the evangelical movement.

Acknowledging the difficulty of such a shift, Manderson notes, "They must reject the last 50 years of political posturing embraced by the evangelical church and its leadership. They must reject the very foundations of the political agenda that has provided the evangelical church with so much power, even as its absolute numbers in society have continued to decline." Despite the challenges, he sees hope, asserting, "The Christian faith is based on love, forgiveness, and grace. Without those elements, it is something else entirely and no longer preaching the message of Christ. Rejecting Donald Trump and what he stands for is nowhere near the end of the fight to save the Christian faith in America, but it's a good place to start." Manderson said that rejecting Trump is not the end. He said we can look at it as a vital starting point for it. He urges evangelical Christians to renounce the figure he calls the Antichrist. It paved the way for a reclamation of the Christian faith and a better America, as per Salon.

“Evangelicals idolize a Christian American.” This is one of the most personal, thoughtful, and upsetting essays I’ve read in a while.



My Father, My Faith, and Donald Trump - The Atlantic https://t.co/5J5NUHhLac — Adam Kuhr (@AdamKuhr) February 13, 2024

Manderson acknowledges the desire for economic benefits. He also stresses the importance of not sacrificing morals. Prompts them to consider their choices in the context of future judgment. It challenges the notion of prioritizing self-interest over the teachings of Christ. Manderson contends that evangelicals must save their souls by standing up for a better America and a truer version of the Christian faith. He urges them to resist the current culture of spite, vengefulness, and selfishness. He emphasizes that rejecting Trump is a pivotal step in this transformative journey.

