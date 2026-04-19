Pam Bondi’s High-Maintenance Blonde Hair Came With Noticeable Consequences

Pam Bondi served as attorney general until April 2026. Her political career drew criticism, including scrutiny during a congressional hearing. She was under scrutiny for how she handled the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In addition to her political career, her appearance has also drawn public attention on social media. Some social media users have speculated about possible cosmetic procedures, though no such claims have been confirmed. A 2017 photo circulating online appears to show Bondi with darker hair roots.

ROOTS ..starring

Bleach Bottle Blonde Pam Bondi Odd how it grows out of her head dark brown and magically becomes a uniform light shade of color ( by Clairol) Real blonde hair typically has several shades of lightness. pic.twitter.com/wQKhyeV3Hg — Ulrich Ulfhednar (@UlrichUlfhednar) March 23, 2026



As a result, the natural texture and luster of her hair are rather dull. For some, blonde hair may signify more power and appeal, and for some, it may just be one way to fry natural hair. If we compare Bondi’s hair from her younger days, it was in better shape.

The former AG’s hair may look put together on camera, but the comparison to ten years ago shows how healthy her hair was. Maybe aging thinned down her hair a bit, but bleach does ample damage. The root touch-ups can dry down the roots, making them appear burnt.

Pam Bondi’s hair looks nice. I wonder if she penned the “strong letter” while at the salon before her Fox News appearance. Wish our AG was as consequential as our border czar or HHS director. pic.twitter.com/AUoyeCnNJL — Rogue Prodigal (@ImNoBetterThanU) January 25, 2026



She went from having healthy, shiny hair to blond locks that almost look stiff. In her recent appearances, such as a congressional hearing in February 2026, her hair is unkempt. Even her makeup made her look tired. Another thing that may impact hair is stress, which has been quite evident from her body language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam Bondi (@pambondi)



Some critics have trolled Bondi over her looks, especially her hair. One X user posted that she gives more attention to her hair than to her work as the attorney general. Some users were confused by her choice of color and did not flaunt the natural hair color. Another one described her hair as “MAGA blonde.” Now that Bondi does not have the AG role, she may be able to focus some energy on reviving her hair while getting ready for a new role.