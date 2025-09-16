Pam Bondi Swears Trump Never Sleeps – And His 3 A.M. Rants Prove It

Attorney General Pam Bondi has offered her thoughts on Donald Trump’s odd nighttime routines. From Kid Rock to JD Vance, the president is known for getting very little sleep, and he frequently calls them at all hours.

Before discussing the 79-year-old president’s sleeping patterns, Bondi lauded Trump as “the kindest, warmest, toughest, smartest human being I know” on The Katie Miller Show on Monday.

“None of us can keep up with him, we always joke,” Bondi said. “I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.” She added, “There aren’t enough hours in the day for any of us.”

Trump frequently uses blocks of capital letters and irregular spelling and punctuation in his late-night posting sprees on his Truth Social account.

I never want to hear a word about Sleepy Joe again! Trump can’t stay awake and has no clue what’s happening so no wonder when asked a question he says I don’t know as the answer! 😡 pic.twitter.com/Vu7V7PI8wu — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 9, 2025

According to the National Institute of Aging, Trump’s age group needs seven to nine hours of sleep every night. The institute also stated that “many older people don’t sleep well” and that “medical conditions that affect sleep and medication use are more common among older adults.”

Bondi’s remarks follow Vice President JD Vance’s admission that Trump “doesn’t have an off switch” by just over a week. “Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic,” he told Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump. “It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?”

The remarks are similar to those made by MAGA artist Kid Rock, who said that he and Trump are both capable of functioning on just a few hours of sleep every night. Trump’s swollen ankles and the ongoing bruises on his hands prompted more people to talk about his health, which led to the subject of his sleeping patterns. During a meeting in the Oval Office on Monday, he was observed concealing his hands.

Following his doctor’s examination, the White House stated that the swelling was caused by chronic venous insufficiency, a common disorder in which the veins in his legs have difficulty returning blood to the heart.

The media never reported that Trump fell asleep a lot in public. Pence looks mortified. pic.twitter.com/xHhAdpLKbs — Diana Manister (@DianaCialino) November 24, 2023

Using discredited physician and MAGA supporter Ronny Jackson, the White House asserted last month that Trump was “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen” and “mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”

In 2018, Jackson, a current representative from Texas, asserted that Trump slept for “four to five hours” every night. He went on to say, “He’s probably been like that his whole life.” “He’s simply one of those individuals who doesn’t need a lot of sleep.”