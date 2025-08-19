Pam Bondi Labelled as a ‘Liar’ for Claiming That D.C. Residents Are Whispering “Thanks” to Law Enforcement Officers

Pam Bondi is receiving public backlash for allegedly lying in a recent interview. The Attorney General addressed the troops that have been dispatched to Washington, D.C. Bondi’s statement related to the troops that have occupied the city’s streets was immediately called out and scrutinized by netizens.

Trump has been adamant while claiming that there has been a crime emergency in the capital. Citing the same, the President decided to rally the National Guard from 6 states and dispatched them to Washington, D.C.

The move has gained a lot of criticism from Democratic leaders and the left wing. During a recent interview with Fox News, Bondi claimed that residents have been thanking the law enforcement officers for their presence in the city.

“Our law enforcement officers are telling us that people are coming up to them on the street, they said a lot of people are walking by, whispering, saying ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,'” the Attorney General said in the interview.

“Yeah, just like Trump’s claim about all the people who are going out to dinner while restaurant owners are complaining about losing patrons,” a social media user said in response to Bondi’s claim. The same user also urged her to talk to the people whose “streets & neighborhoods you’re occupying rather than relying on the city’s occupying army.”

🔥BREAKING: Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has claimed that residents in Washington, D.C., are coming out of their homes to thank police officers following President Trump’s decision to federalize the city’s police force pic.twitter.com/wNQ5bQQkbJ — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) August 15, 2025

The national guard taking over the city’s streets comes after Trump claimed that the crime rates in DC were “out of control.” Surprisingly, the official statistics contradict the President’s claims about the crime rate being on the rise.

The MPD shared that the homicide rates had gone down by a significant 11% compared to the previous year. The rate for violent crimes has also dropped by 26% compared to the previous year. Around 800 National Guard and hundreds of guardsmen have now been dispatched to DC in lieu of the alleged crime emergency.

As you listen to an unhinged Trump try to justify deploying the National Guard in DC, here’s reality: Violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low.https://t.co/aa33NmPBbN pic.twitter.com/zicp8uauLf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2025

The left-wing leaders and voters alike have expressed their skepticism about Trump’s intentions. This raises the important question of whether the President’s recent action is a disguised intimidation technique in the name of security precautions.

Muriel Bowser, who serves as the Mayor of D.C., has been vocal about her stance on the situation. “I think it makes the point that this is not about D.C. crime,” the Mayor noted. She also urged the administration to make it “plain” if the recent change is to ensure immigration enforcement.