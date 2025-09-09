Pam Bondi Targeted as Extremist MAGA Ally Explodes, Demands Her Resignation

Attorney General Pam Bondi is catching fresh heat from the MAGA fringe after right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer tore into her on X, accusing the Justice Department of harboring disloyal staff and demanding Bondi step down. Loomer fumed that eight months of the Trump administration had been “completely wasted by a DOJ full of morons,” then capped the tirade with a blunt ultimatum, “If you are not willing to do that, RESIGN.”

Loomer’s latest crusade zeroes in on a federal prosecutor in Arizona whom she identifies as Lindsay Short, an assistant U.S. attorney and the wife of Stephen Richer, the former Maricopa County recorder who publicly rejected election-fraud conspiracy theories.

Hey Blondi @AGPamBondi Why are you sitting on your ass twiddling your thumbs while election fraud denier @stephen_richer’s wife works inside YOUR DOJ, as I exclusively reported? Here he is attacking President Trump for suing the WSJ over their fake story accusing Trump of… https://t.co/MmzZQBCRu8 pic.twitter.com/9LEDMCZ7L3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 8, 2025

Loomer blasted Short’s past pro bono work with the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, insisting it proves ideological disloyalty, and demanded the DOJ boot her. Local reporting confirms Loomer’s posts about Short, notes uncertainty over Short’s current assignment, and details Loomer’s fixation on Short’s marriage to Richer, a frequent target of election deniers.

The “disloyalty” smears conveniently skip a key detail. The Florence Project publicly named Lindsay Short one of its Pro Bono Attorneys of the Year in 2019, a mainstream legal service honor that has nothing to do with partisan politics. Short earned the award while at the law firm Snell & Wilmer before joining federal service.

This is so cringe. https://t.co/Zr7Zc3PkAA — Stephen Richer (@stephen_richer) September 8, 2025

Bondi, meanwhile, is not some outside commentator. She has run the Department of Justice since February 5, 2025, after being sworn in as the 87th attorney general of the United States. That puts Loomer’s pressure campaign squarely on the person in charge.

The blowup lands during a volatile week for the Trump White House and its allies. The House Oversight Committee released portions of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous 50th-birthday “book,” including a crude doodle and a handwritten note attributed to Donald Trump.

The White House dismissed the document as fake, Trump called it a hoax, and supporters rushed online to argue the signature is not his. The release reignited conservative infighting over the so-called “Epstein files,” a topic that already has Bondi in the crosshairs of influencers demanding explosive disclosures that DOJ says do not exist.

That tension has simmered for weeks. Prominent MAGA voices have publicly scolded Bondi for failing to deliver a dramatic reveal, and congressional Republicans have lobbed subpoenas as the base insists there is a hidden “client list.” Coverage depicts a widening gap between expectations stoked over years of rhetoric and the limited, often explicit or legally protected materials the government can actually release.

As for Loomer’s central grievance, no evidence has surfaced that Short’s marriage to Richer or her pro bono immigration work violates DOJ ethics rules, and the Arizona office’s recent press materials even tie her to a non-immigration wire-fraud case. Richer, for his part, flagged factual errors in Loomer’s screed, including claims about who certifies elections. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, not the recorder, certifies results.

Bondi has not directly answered Loomer’s outburst. For now, DOJ is standing pat, the White House continues to swat down the birthday-book furor, and the MAGA outrage machine is still demanding a scalp. Whether Bondi swings back, cleans house, or simply waits out the storm, the fight over what the Epstein papers do and do not prove is keeping her in the tabloid blast zone.