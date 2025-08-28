“Hiding Epstein Files in Those Pants?” – Pam Bondi Gets Brutally Roasted for Her Outfit Choice

Pam Bondi just made it to the list of Trump staffers with a rather questionable taste in clothes. The General Attorney’s outfit caught the attention of netizens during her recent public appearance. Bondi recently spent time with police and military officers in Washington, D.C this week. Her photos from the meeting raised eyebrows and invited unwanted attention from the fashion police.

The General Attorney recently paid a visit to Washington, D.C to meet up with law enforcement officers. She took to her Instagram account to post pictures of the interaction. “Always great to spend time with our law enforcement officers making a positive difference in our nation’s capital,” the caption to the photos read.

Always great to spend time with our law enforcement officers making a positive difference in our nation’s capital. We will continue to support you as we make DC safe again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QCbr8iPDj1 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 27, 2025

She went on to note how the law enforcement officers will continue to get the Trump administration as they jointly “make DC safe again.” Hordes of National Guard officers have made their way into the country’s capital under the orders of President Trump.

Troops have been assembled by bringing in law enforcement from 6 different Republican states. “We stand ready to support our partners in the National Capital Region and contribute to the collective effort of making our nation’s capital a clean and safe environment,” Maj. Gen. Jim Seward shared in an interview with the New York Post.

Whose your tailor, Casper the Ghost? David Duke? 1-800-get-drapes? Does Liberace know you borrowed his pants? — Not a Time Traveler. (@BoogerEater7757) August 27, 2025

Apart from the serious matter at hand, the detail that caught the attention of netizens was Bondi’s attire. The Attorney General was seen wearing wide-leg pants that looked anything but fashionably fitted. “What are thooooose?!” one social media user commented, referring to the pants. “When going into the field like this, you would get more respect if you dressed in jeans or khakis,” another advised.

“Parachuting later?” a third quipped. “Hiding the Epstein files in those pants?” another questioned. Bondi isn’t the only staffer who received criticism for her ill-fitted pants. Margo Martin is another White House employee who had to take the heat from netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Karoline Leavitt took to her social media account to post a picture alongside Martin and Meghan Bauer. “West Wing girls,” the caption on the photo read. The fashion police had a tip or two for the special assistant to the president and communications advisor, thanks to her attire. The 30-year-old was trolled for her pants as well.

Netizens were quick to comment about the outfits that the trio wore. “SHEIN core,” one netizen wrote, referring to their clothes. Several others questioned the wide-leg pants that Martin wore.