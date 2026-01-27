Ohio Attorney General Candidate Threatens to “Kill Donald Trump” in Disturbing Social Media Video

Warning: The following story includes references to murder. Reader discretion is advised.

Elliot Forhan, who is running for Ohio attorney general, has gone viral after a disturbing social media post in which he used the phrase “I am going to kill Donald Trump” to describe his frustration with the president.

Forhan, whose campaign promises include “tax the rich” and “stand up to bullies,” publicly threatened Trump in an Instagram video. Libs of TikTok then reshared the video on X, and the post quickly went viral, amassing well over 250,000 views in its first hour online.

After introducing himself, Forhan walks listeners through what he specifically means when he says, “I am going to kill Donald Trump.”

“I mean I’m going to obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Forhan said, “based on evidence presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment.”

BREAKING: Elliot Forhan, Democrat Candidate for Ohio Attorney General, says he’s going to kiII President Trump through capital punishment 🚨🚨🚨 @secretservice @fbi pic.twitter.com/Suofbyme9i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

The Bureau of Justice Statistics, an official U.S. government entity, defines capital punishment as the process “of sentencing convicted offenders to death for the most serious crimes (capital crimes) and carrying out that sentence.”

Trump, who is in Iowa for midterm election campaigning, had not publicly addressed Forhan’s video as of publication. No government entities, including the Department of Homeland Security, had commented on the post either.

Libs of TikTok also highlighted several of Forhan’s Facebook posts in which he called for the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished and its agents prosecuted. At least four of those posts have appeared since Operation Metro Surge, a DHS operation to apprehend criminal illegal aliens, began in Minnesota at the start of December. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem recently announced that over 3,000 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested during that operation, and over 10,000 undocumented migrants in Minnesota have been apprehended since January 2025.

Elliot Forhan (D), Candidate for Ohio AG, is a radical, far-left extremist who said he’s going to “kiII Donald Trump” and is obsessed with abolishing ICE for arresting foreign t*rrorists and r*pists. Ohio voters, BEWARE https://t.co/pZ8IY2ujNF pic.twitter.com/wsuH6vbGU2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

Although many politicians regularly make their discontent with Trump evident, very rarely has one blatantly and openly threatened the president’s life. Forhan’s post is especially alarming considering the history of threats against Trump, including the 2024 assassination attempt. Morgan L. Morrow, a West Virginia librarian, was arrested this past weekend and charged with one count of making a terroristic threat after allegedly seeking to recruit a sniper to murder Trump.

Iranian state television also threatened Trump earlier this month, referencing the 2024 assassination attempt and promising that the next attempt would not fail.

Forhan’s comments come only months after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September. Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter, appeared in a Utah court earlier this month, though that hearing will resume on February 3.