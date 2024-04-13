O.J. Simpson Conducted All-Cash Transactions to Hide Profits From the Families of His Victims

O.J. Simpson was famously acquitted in the 1994 murder trial of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. However, the following year, he was found responsible for both deaths in civil court and was ordered to pay $33 million in damages to the families. According to Page Six, most of his income was intended to go towards settling this substantial debt.

Despite this, O.J. managed to maintain a comfortable lifestyle after his 2017 release from prison on an unrelated charge, largely by ensuring that a significant portion of his business transactions were in cash to avoid making payments to the Brown and Goldman families.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ted Soqui

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fortunes of the Goldman and Brown families could shift with O.J.'s passing. Whatever assets O.J. left behind, including his real estate in Florida, a state known for its favorable debtor laws, will now undergo probate proceedings in court. It's been noted that O.J. primarily earned his income through private autograph signings, requesting cash payments for podcast appearances, and even charging for rounds of golf with him. Depending on the extent of his assets, legal actions may arise separately in both California and Florida.

OJ Simpson ran a ring of all-cash business deals to hide proceeds from victims’ familieshttps://t.co/YrVkdnIAiG — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) April 12, 2024

A source revealed, "He would sign anything except anything that had to do with the trial or murder. The stipulation was always that he had to be paid in cash.” Following his passing on Wednesday after battling prostate cancer, O.J. still had a significant outstanding debt to the family. Reports indicate that he had only managed to pay $123,000 towards the balance despite auctioning off his Heisman Trophy. The source added, “With being paid everything in cash, there was no way to document how much money he had access to."

The revenue from his controversial book, If I Did It, which was later canceled, could have potentially made a significant impact on his debt. However, O.J.'s ability to earn substantially was halted by his 2008 conviction for armed robbery in connection with a dispute over sports memorabilia. Despite O.J.'s likely efforts to evade payment to either family, the allocation of funds will now be determined by an estate administrator. However, if O.J. designated his assets to his children through a trust, it could shield those assets from creditors.

According to Radar Online, O.J.'s friends and family visited the former NFL star and actor last Friday after a medical expert made it clear that his death was imminent. Sydney and Justin Simpson, O.J.'s children from his second marriage to Nicole, were reportedly by his side when he passed away. On Wednesday, his family announced, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."