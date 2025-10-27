NYPD Detective Dies After Cosmetic Surgery in Colombia – Heartbroken Husband Demands Investigation, Says She Was “Perfectly Fine” Day Before

An NYPD detective and devoted mom of three has died just a week after undergoing a cosmetic surgery in Colombia. The tragedy has left her family demanding answers and questioning what went wrong during a procedure that was supposed to be routine.

Detective Alicia Stone, 40, was found unresponsive in her Cali hotel room early Thursday morning, barely a week after receiving a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. She was rushed to Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after. Her cause of death was listed as “unspecified cardiac arrest.”

Her husband, Michael Stone, is now calling for an investigation into the shocking loss. “The doctor who called me from Colombia just called me and told me my wife had just passed away,” Michael told the Daily News.

“She didn’t have any information to tell me when I was asking her… Something just doesn’t add up.” He added, “To be called Thursday and told that she passed away, that is just shocking and hurtful. I don’t have the facts, and that’s what I need — the facts of what happened.”

Michael says Alicia was “perfectly fine” before the procedure and had even reassured relatives the day before her death that she was feeling well.

The tragedy has reignited debate over the safety of Brazilian butt lifts, or BBLs. This procedure involves transferring fat from other parts of the body into the buttocks to create a fuller shape. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, BBLs have surged in popularity worldwide over the past decade.

But experts warn the surgery carries serious risks. One of the most dangerous complications is fat embolism, which occurs when fat enters the bloodstream and blocks arteries — a rare but potentially fatal event. Medical reviews have called BBLs one of the most “high-risk” cosmetic procedures, with some studies citing the highest mortality rate in plastic surgery. According to centreforsurgery.com, complication rates for these procedures are 1.5%.

Alicia underwent her BBL and liposuction on October 16. She was prescribed anticoagulants and pain medication afterward and moved to a hotel to recover, according to law enforcement sources. A week later, she was found unconscious and could not be revived.

The 13-year NYPD veteran served in the Internal Affairs Bureau and was known for her dedication both to her department and her family. A fundraiser described her as “a loving mother of three, and a dedicated public servant who spent her career protecting and serving others.”

Michael Stone says he’s pushing for an autopsy and official probe into his wife’s death. Colombian authorities, the U.S. State Department, and the Colombian National Police have all been contacted, and an NYPD detective has reportedly been sent to Cali to assist.

The case raises questions about medical tourism and the dangers of traveling abroad for cheaper cosmetic surgeries. Should stricter global regulations be in place to protect patients seeking enhancements overseas?

The U.S. enforces strict safety standards for cosmetic surgeries, but protocols can vary widely in other countries. With social media driving demand and clinics advertising low-cost procedures abroad, many are asking: At what price comes beauty?

Alicia Stone’s death is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks behind these popular surgeries, and the need for transparency, accountability, and stronger patient protections.

