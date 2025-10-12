“I Know Some Great Doctors” – Khloe Kardashian’s Plastic Surgery Shocker Has the Internet Losing It

Khloe Kardashian has never looked the same since 2007, straight out of fame after the release of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a world where going under the knife is still not normalized and aesthetic improvement surgeries are considered a big no-no, Khloe has been raging with her stunning facial features across all mediums without any hesitation. Besides changes on her face, she has also undergone various other physical transformations, which were, however, a result of lifestyle changes, a better diet, and improved activity levels, along with some outsourced help and guidance that kept her on the fitter side.

While Khloe has time and again dispelled exaggerated claims about the cosmetic changes she has actually undergone, the newness of it has been quite evident, and the starlet has never once hidden it. Nevertheless, her evolution has continued to generate buzz, suggesting the lengths she must have gone to improve facial features that were otherwise underwhelming. A London-based aesthetician had shared his two cents on the same in the past, separating conjecture from fact and making only fact-backed assumptions after comparing Khloe’s before-and-after pictures.

According to aesthetician Dr. Jonny Betteridge, the speculation that Khloe Kardashian has undergone a plethora of cosmetic procedures stems from her using multiple pictures of herself taken at different times. This gave the American socialite better control over how the narrative would proceed regarding her facial evolution.

In fact, Khloe herself, back in the day, addressed the aesthetician’s remark on social media, confirming she had a nose job, hairline laser, Botox, cheek fillers, non-invasive skin tightening treatments, collagen threads in her chin and neck, and even salmon DNA injections. She had stated, “In 2025, there are many other things we can do before surgery, but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors.”

Fast forward to now: plastic surgeon Dr. Sean Satey spoke with Nicki Swift at length about Khloe Kardashian’s transformation. He agreed that the starlet had undergone a lot of procedures on her face, including going under the knife for slimming down her face and cheeks through buccal fat removal. Similarly, she had excess fat removed from her neck via liposuction.

Well, quite contrary to Khloe’s defensive mode against being commented on her evolved facial features, she has, in fact, been rather vocal about her physical transformation. She began her weight-loss journey in 2013, during her divorce from Lamar Odom. After the aesthetician, Dr. Betteridge, further mentioned that the socialite had gotten a face and neck lift, a chin implant, an upper-eyelid lift, and a temporal brow lift, Khloe responded with the truth, confessing she had lost 80 pounds since the day she became a household name.

In a 2024 interview with Bustle, Khloe had recalled those hard times and explained why she decided to hit the gym. She mentioned, “I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym.” This has not been the first time that she has been in the news because of her visible physical changes. The mother of two has even fetched the tag of ‘destroying’ her face with the excessive number of surgical procedures, including plastic surgery.