Khloé Kardashian being in the spotlight is no new thing. However, this time around, she is in the discussion for a not-so-pleasant reason, as viewers are slamming her hard for facial fillers. It all started after her recent interview with Bustle dropped. As soon as the video was released, fans were quick to notice the drastic transformation of her face and started scrutinizing the excessive filler usage that might have resulted in this “destruction.”

The mother of two took part in a playful segment. There, she was seen revisiting a clip from her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. The scene had its original release in 2022 and it showed Khloé talking about her family’s thoughts on wills and end-of-life decisions.

In the clip, Khloé said, “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen.” When the Bustle crew paused the clip after “If I’m in a coma…” the Kardashian guessed her past self’s words and said, “My nails and hair done once a week.”

She wasn’t far off. When the clip was replayed, her actual words came out: “I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will. Because people are going to visit me.” She reacted with humor and further added, “I think I need to add the hair part because a girl needs a blow out. I think Kim and I are the same. We still are vain.”

She was very lighthearted in her take. However, the Internet didn’t step back from mentioning what was wrong with her face. Khloé’s appearance in the interview led to ample comments on social media, with many in disbelief that she is the same person as Khloé.

Many started speculating that she had overdone facial fillers, and that is only the reason she is looking old. “She needs to dissolve all that filler stat!” one commenter wrote. Another comment read, “wt- is going on with her face 😮”

Others compared her look to earlier appearances, asking, “Why does she look so different here vs the show? Is the show photoshopped?” One comment read, “Her cheeks are massive now?”

The criticisms didn’t stop there. One user remarked, “FILLERS are totally destroying some of these folks… her cheeks look so overly filled it makes her look very old.”

However, the Kardashian has never shied away from talking about the changes to her face. In an October 2024 interview with E! News, she revealed that she had to go through a filler procedure after a cancerous melanoma tumor was removed from her cheek in 2022.

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she explained. “We had to make sure medically everything was safe, and my doctor gave me the go-ahead.”

Khloé Kardashian has long been under the scanner for her changing facial appearance. Though she has faced solid backlash over her looks, she seems to approach the topic with humor. As she said during the interview, “I think I need to talk to Kim about adding that hair clause.”