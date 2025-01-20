The Kardashians season 6 trailer is finally out and the shocking moment from the clip came when Khloé Kardashian meets up with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. With this teaser hinting at an emotional and unexpected reunion unfolding some family drama, fans are loving the new glimpse of the show. “Honestly, I think timing is everything,” Khloé says in the clip, addressing recent rumors surrounding her and Scott Disick. Later, she shares the surprising news with her sister Kim Kardashian and their mom, Kris Jenner. “You guys are never going to believe who I met with,” Khloé reveals. Intrigued, Kim quickly asks, “Who?” The scene then cuts to a man stepping out of a car, which signals a major moment. Within seconds, Lamar Odom shows up holding a bouquet of red roses. Kim Kardashian is visibly shocked by his arrival and exclaims, “This is insane!

New trailer for ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, out February 6. pic.twitter.com/Nae587SUSc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 18, 2025

As Lamar comes into the house with the flowers, emotions run high. Though Kim looks stunned, Kris is responding with heartfelt emotion in her confessional. And then refers to Khloé and Lamar’s past and says, “That was the love of her life.” That is how deep their once-strong connection was. The teaser also highlights Khloé’s inner conflict as she processes her feelings about Lamar. Reflecting on the meeting, she says, “I don’t know this person anymore,” expressing how much things have changed since their relationship ended. Meanwhile, Kris sympathizes with her daughter’s struggle, adding, “I’m devastated for my child.”

The joy that would fill my heart if @khloekardashian and Lamar got back together, oh my goodness…

They were everything. And I feel like Lamar has grown and learned so much from his past troubles and addictions. — Cinful Steffy (@antoemati) January 18, 2025

The reunion has fans speculating a reconciliation between the two. Their history is well documented. They married in 2009 just one month after getting acquainted and had numerous ups and downs. At some point, their marriage had reached a desperate pass with Lamar’s infidelity and addiction. Due to such cases, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013, which was finalized in 2016.

One of the most dramatic chapters of their relationship came in 2015 when Lamar was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. His near-death experience prompted Khloé to put their divorce on hold temporarily as she supported him through his recovery. This act of compassion highlighted the deep bond they once shared, despite the challenges that ultimately ended their marriage.

Lamar Odom shares a relationship update on his ex Khloé Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/M06MApXhdT — E! News (@enews) November 18, 2024

As highlighted by the most emotional moments by the teaser, there is that powerful line where Khloé speaks candidly to her family, declaring “It’s the truth. Truth hurts one time. Lie hurts 7,000 times”. Her words convey that she would be ready for the past despite the fact it would stir a lot of hurting emotions.

Whether it marks a fresh start or a step toward closure, the fact remains that the upcoming season will plunge into Khloé and Lamar’s complex history, leaving fans eager to see how their story unfolds. Kardashians season six is all set to premiere on 6 February on Hulu and Disney+ worldwide.