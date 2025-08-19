56-Year-Old Man’s Plastic Surgery Results Are So Shocking, the Internet Can’t Help But Ask, ‘Who’s That Teenage Child?’

A 56-year-old man undergoing a cosmetic procedure in Mexico has left him unrecognizable. The internet was shocked when the man took to TikTok to share his journey. Netizens were left impressed by the man’s transformation, which made him look like a totally different person.

David Dickinson, 56, made the decision to travel to Guadalajara, Mexico, to go under the knife. He was inspired to make the journey after his cousin got stomach surgery done there, which went successfully.

He revealed how he wished to get plastic surgery, but the cost in the United States was too high for him. “I was familiar with the healthcare system in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara and knew it wasn’t as scary or antiquated as many people make it out to be,” he shared.

Dickinson went on to interview several Mexico-based surgeons and was able to narrow his decision down to two of them. He finally decided to entrust Dr. Maribel Belmontes Castillo with the surgery after a former patient of the surgeon praised her. A woman whom David found online said that Dr.Castillo’s work was “impeccable.”

The 56-year-old man told Buzzfeed that he got a lower facelift, a neck lift, upper blepharoplasty, lower earlobe reduction, and a CO2 laser treatment done. He was asked to stay back for 10 more days after his surgeries to ensure that he could recover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dra. Maribel Belmontes (@drafacelift)

The man’s transformation received shocking reactions from netizens online. “Just reversed your age by 25 years. Wow,” one user wrote. Another shared how David’s transformation video was “blowing her mind.”

“Who’s the teenage child?? Wow, you look amazing,” another user joked while being awe-struck by the 56-year-old’s transformation. David shared how the surgeries and trip to Mexico cost him a fraction of what getting the same procedures in the US would.

His surgeries, one night in the hospital, and airfare from Atlanta to Guadalajara and back cost him $9,000. Additionally, the 10 days that he spent in the recovery house, meals, meds, and post-care therapy came to $5,000. All the expenses roughly totaled to $14,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dra. Maribel Belmontes (@drafacelift)

“Personally, I believe I could easily pass for someone in their mid-40s,” David, who is pleased with his transformation, shared. The 56-year-old also put in the work pre-surgery by losing 100 pounds, which made a visible difference.

“The excess skin sagging on me made me appear older than I truly was. I felt like I looked in my 60s before getting the lift,” Dickinson shared. He also spoke about feeling more authentically like himself than before after his transformation.