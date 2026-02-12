News

North Carolina Teacher Goes Viral For Posting Anti-ICE, Anti-Government Social Media Videos

Published on: February 12, 2026 at 9:23 AM ET

One video features Huynh in a T-shirt that includes lines such as “teaching is political” and “teaching is disruption.”

Jake Elman
Written By Jake Elman
News Writer
A classroom
A North Carolina teacher posted anti-ICE and anti-government videos on TikTok (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

A North Carolina teacher is going viral after a series of social media videos where, among other things, she expressed anti–United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and anti-government beliefs, as well as saying that “no human is illegal on stolen land.”

McAlister Huynh, an elementary school teacher who identifies as a “neurodivergent teacher,” posted a series of videos filmed in her classroom. One video features her in a T-shirt that includes lines such as “teaching is political” and “teaching is disruption.” Multiple videos include the caption #ICEOut.

“The actions of ICE are having and will continue to have a lasting impact on all of our students,” Huynh captioned one video on Instagram. “It is our jobs [sic] as educators to speak out against it.”

A Libs of TikTok X post sharing Huynh’s videos had over 260,000 views as of Thursday morning. None of the videos in question feature children or minors. An elementary school in New York recently posted a clip of children participating in an anti-ICE protest in a classroom, and a school in Boston is believed to have done something similar.

As of publication, Huynh had not responded to an Inquisitr News message seeking comment.

Huynh is the latest educator whose social media activity, regardless of her political beliefs, has raised eyebrows. Two California teachers, one in San Diego and the other in Santa Ana, posted controversial TikTok videos within the last two weeks; the San Diego teacher shared and later deleted a video of herself turning the American flag upside down and displaying an “ABOLISH ICE” sign inside her classroom. The teacher in Santa Ana called conservative educators “pathetic and selfish” in her video.

Conversely, a West Chicago elementary school teacher was placed on administrative leave last month after writing “GO ICE” on Facebook. That teacher resigned last week after community members repeatedly questioned why the school district still employed him.

Inquisitr News is not naming any of these educators for safety reasons. We have chosen to name Huynh because she has been vocal about her platform for several years.

ABC News and “Good Morning America” profiled Huynh in November 2020, shortly after she announced on Instagram that she intended to call herself an “accessibility specialist” rather than a special education teacher.

“Being disabled is an innate part of our identity, much like race, gender or sexuality,” Huynh told “GMA” at the time. “And our needs as disabled humans aren’t ‘special’ — we have the same human needs as everyone else. We need food to eat, a place to live, community members who love and accept us, a purpose in life. We need the things everyone else can get without thinking to simply be made accessible to us.”

Huynh’s social media feed continues to further the conversation about what should, and should not, be considered appropriate online activity for those involved in education. It is unclear whether Huynh’s videos would violate school or district policies, given that they were filmed on school grounds and in a classroom. It is also unknown whether the district has specific social media guidelines.

The videos highlighted by Libs of TikTok were still available on Huynh’s Instagram page as of publication.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *