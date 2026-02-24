No-Filter Taylor Swift Stuns In Rare Make-Up Free Look

Taylor Swift woke up and decided to surprise the Internet and how with a rare make-up free appearance. Swift, who is known for flaunting her signature crimson lips and winged liner in almost all public appearances – be it social media posts, stage performances or even outings- ditched her staple make-up and embraced full no filter mode.

She went make-up free in a behind-the-scenes video of Opalite’s making. In an Instagram post celebrating her new milestone, Taylor Swift wrote, “Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song! I can’t even sum up my excitement and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video.”

An excited Taylor Swift added in her caption, “To put this into perspective… This is actually the first time I’ve had two Hot 100 #1s off of one album since my album 1989 came out in 2014, nearly twelve years ago.”

The singer went on to acknowledge her fans for constant support and signed off writing, “I know that’s a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms. Seriously bouncing off the walls about this! Just wanted to say THANK YOU, might go buy a giant pretzel at the mall to celebrate, IYKYK.”

Taylor Swift, who basks in the success of Opalite, has actively been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the music video. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, “I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don’t have to! Excited to share more of the Opalite Music Video with two extended versions full of dance lessoning, our phenomenal cameos, camcorder footage, gigantic scrunchies & fanny pack angle.”

Taylor Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl released last year on October 3, after which the lyrics of some of the songs were flagged as “vulgar” by a section of the Internet. Reacting to the negative feedback, Swift had said during a podcast, “I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release, and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping. I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art — I’m not the art police. Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want and what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”

“Oftentimes an album is a really, really wild way to look at yourself — what you’re going through in your life is gonna affect whether you relate to the music I’m putting out at any given moment,” the Lover singer had said defending the album earlier.

Taylor Swift is known for smash hits such as Love Story and You Belong with Me. She followed it up with more hits like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble, among others.

On the personal front, Taylor got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce last year. Sharing pictures from their engagement on social media, the couple wrote, “Your English and your gym teacher are getting married.”