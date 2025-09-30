Taylor Swift’s Before-and-After Pics Spark Plastic Surgery Rumors – Expert Breaks Down Evident Changes

Rumors and conspiracy theories happen to all celebrities, and when it comes to pop star Taylor Swift, there is always a Reddit thread or two circulating. The singer became the latest subject of Internet obsession on Reddit, courtesy of the rumors circulating online that the hitmaker has undergone facial surgery, especially blepharoplasty.

On the popular platform, a picture of Taylor Swift from her initial days in the music industry, along with a relatively recent picture, has surfaced that has the Internet wondering if the surgery rumors are true after all.

A few users commented that the Grammy winner appears to have undergone blepharoplasty, a procedure that surgically removes baggy eyelids. “The bleph looks amazing. Really opened up her face without being super obvious, it’s excellent work,” read a comment from a Reddit user.

Another user pointed out how the procedure looks anything but botched. “I love how whoever said this was the surgery knew exactly how well it would fit her face. Great professional,” read a comment. Another one added, “Honestly, I like her eyes better before but she definitely has the most well done bleph (as in blepharoplasty) I’ve seen.”

Another curious user commented, “What did she do to her eyes?” Many even pointed out that it is almost impossible to note the changes until one draws a comparison with the two pictures placed next to each other. “Honestly some of the best plastic surgery I’ve ever seen, 6.5-8.5, wouldn’t have ever guessed she’d had surgery before joining this sub and also realising that almost all of Hollywood has had surgery of some kind lol,” read another comment.

Similar thoughts echoed throughout the comments section. “What’s really great about her look is that you wouldn’t notice she’s had anything done unless you do a side-by-side comparison like this. The changes she’s had on her face were really subtly and tastefully done,” pointed out a user.

Adding to the series of long comments, another one wrote, “She’s had the best work done that I’ve seen on a celebrity. Very lucky for her. However, the sole fan in the comments argued, “I don’t think she’s had any work done to her eyes. I think it’s just the lighting and makeup up and she is posing with her eyes wide. I’ve seen some images of her that are kinda more recent and in some of them she kinda has the eyes in the first pic, just minus the baby fat.”

Plastic surgeon Dr Frederick Weniger, during an interaction with Nicki Swift, agreed that the singer seems to have undergone drastic surgical changes. “Earlier photos of Taylor Swift show a slightly heavier upper eyelid with more hooding, while in more recent images the eyelids appear more open, with a crisper lid crease and a generally wider look to the eyes,” Nicki Swift quoted the surgeon as saying.

The closest Taylor Swift came to talking about undergoing changes was in 2019 during her appearance on The Tonight Show, where she revealed that she underwent LASIK surgery. In the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, the hitmaker confessed that she had a disordered eating behavior in the initial years.

Previously, sharing her thoughts on body image issues, the pop icon said, “There’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting. Because if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that — that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an —, then your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just impossible.”

Taylor Swift has been super vocal about braving body shaming. Back in 2019, when Lady Gaga was on the receiving end of brutal body shaming by trolls, and was in the news for hoax pregnancy rumours, it was Taylor Swift who shared a TikTok video in her support and said, “Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”