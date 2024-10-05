Nicole Kidman's Daughter Makes Her Runway Debut But It's Her Unique Accent That's Captivating Fans

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, daughter of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman made her fashion week debut for Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. The 16-year-old's charm and unexpected Australian accent have won her admirers worldwide, "Hi, my name is Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, and this is my first show. We're at the Miu Miu show in Paris. We did some shopping because how could you not come to Paris and not shop?" Sunday can be seen saying in a behind-the-scenes Vogue video. "I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through, it was really exciting, and now the day's finally here."

According to The New York Post, the no.1 advice by the teen model before hitting the runaway was, “Probably just, like, don’t stress yourself out too much.” She quickly confessed, “I was really stressed and then everyone here is just really nice.” The young model rocked a white dress with no sleeves and a ribbon-like trim around the collar for her debut. She accessorized her outfit with black open-toe heels and knee socks. Her long blonde hair was pulled back and tucked in the middle, and she wore very little makeup. The star-studded attendees on the runway included Hilary Swank, Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung, and Willem Dafoe.

The Big Little Lies actress celebrated her daughter's runway debut by posting adorable snaps from the Miu Miu dinner party on her Instagram story, the mother-daughter duo looked chic in casuals. Sunday dressed down in a preppy shirt, black miniskirt, and boots, while Kidman wore a knee-length checkered skirt and collared sweater. As per EOnline, Sunday was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, therefore netizens speculated that her tone in the video was probably a combination of her parents' native Australian accents (Urban is from Moreton Bay, while Kidman grew up in Sydney) and a Southern accent.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

"Ok, the Tennessee Aussie hybrid accent is the cutest thing I have ever heard," an online user commented on the clip, while another added, "She has like a southern accent with Australian inflection." Others praised her tone saying, "Her accent is fascinating I could listen to her speak for hours!!" In 2020 the iconic country musician expressed gratitude for his daughter's Nashville upbringing while appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast, "I couldn't picture them any other way," he said. "They sound like everybody else. They blend right in."

Kidman recently lauded her teen daughter in an interview with Vogue Australia, “She’s about to turn 16,” she told Victoria Beckham in the August issue of the coveted fashion magazine. “That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time.”

Kidman continued, “That was her foray into it, and that was it. I’m like, ‘No, no more.’ It’s a push-pull. I don’t want to hold her back because I don’t want to be coddling her.” Kidman and Urban are also parents to 13-year-old Faith Margaret. The Bombshell actress shares a daughter, Bella, 31, and a son, Connor, 29 with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.