Young Barron Trump's Slovenian Accent in Resurfaced Clip Was Not on the Internet's Bingo Card

Former president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump appeared once again on CNN's Larry King Live in 2010 after they got married in 2005 (and their son, Barron Trump was born a year later). The audience saw snippets of the Trumps' daily routine together in addition to discussions about their business and personal lives. One video even showed a young Barron speaking to his parents in a thick Slovenian accent, and the internet really was not ready when the footage went viral.

In the clip, Melania said: "Say hi, Larry." Barron responded: "Hi. I like my suitcase... I have to go to school now?" Melania continued: "Yes, you have lunch and then to school." Barron cutely responded: "Now, I'm going to go?" Melania: "Yes, first you have lunch and then you go to school." Donald added: "You can do reading, writing, and arithmetic." After this clip did the rounds on X, fans had mixed reactions to watching Barron speaking with an accent.

An X user wrote," Why did no one tell me Barron Trump picked up his mother's Slovenian accent." Another person really wanted to know more about Barron's current speech: "I have been wondering if the accent stuck. Can anyone confirm? lol." Moreover, many netizens wondered if the youngest Trump had such a thick accent because he mostly only interacted with his immigrant mom and grandparents.

One X user claimed, "She was the only parent he saw," whereas someone else opened up about something similar happening with their own nephew: "Same thing happened to one of my nephews. My sister had a nanny who was Eastern European, and he picked her accent. But in his case, he sounded like Latka on Taxi. I mentioned that to my sister and she hasn't spoken to me since. But the nanny is gone."

There were also many people who applauded Melania for her hands-on approach with her son. An X user explained, "Melania and especially his Grandparents, who spent lots of time with Barron, spoke only Slovenian to him. It's Wonderful he speaks 3 languages! What a smart, well-mannered striking young man he has become." On the other hand, there were others who lashed out against the Republican presidential nominee, claiming Barron had a thick accent "Probably because his father never spoke to him?"

King too got curious and asked Donald during the live show, "He has an accent?" Melania explained, "He does, he spends most of the time with me so ." King then asked Donald: "What do you think of that?" The businessman quipped, "I think it's great. Anything he does is ok with me." Melania added proudly, "He speaks three languages actually."

As per Newsweek, the now 18-year-old has been advising his father on politics to win over young voters. The GOP nominee recently thanked his son for introducing him to online streamer Adin Ross, "Wow!!! Adin Ross Interview yesterday Exploded, but in a very positive way! Platform set an all-time record, by far, with over 100 MILLION Views/Hits. Congratulations to Adin and his wonderful mother, father, and family, who I had the pleasure to meet. Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin. Young people are the future of America. Those Numbers are really big "stuff!"

Barron previously introduced his father to one of his friends, Gen Z political influencer Bo Loudon. Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney stated that Donald has "always empowered the youngest, 'the weakest,' the bottom—he's always listened to everybody on the totem pole, he's going to listen to Barron." Mulvaney added, "Give him credit, he's not 18 years old anymore, Trump is not, so asking an 18-year-old how 18-year-olds think is probably not the stupidest thing he's ever done."