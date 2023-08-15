Jennifer Lopez Sports Adorable Italian Accent While Enjoying Local Cuisine on Fabulous Italian Vacay

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her summer break to the fullest!

The Hustlers actress, 54, has been sharing photos of her lovely trip on Instagram, including a meal that looks delectable. As The Mother actress is enjoying a sun-filled vacation in Italy, she gave fans a glimpse into a Thursday beach supper she had at Lo Scoglio restaurant in a Reel, posted on Instagram on August 12. Before she took a mouthful of ravioli, Lopez spoke in an adorable Italian accent, saying "It's a spaghetti ravioli" to the camera as she sampled a bite of the meal. The reel soon showed her enjoying some delicious-looking spaghetti, per PEOPLE.

During her supper with friends at the restaurant, situated in Nerano, a fishing hamlet on the Amalfi Coast, the actress kept her hair back in the video, which was set to Dean Martin's Mambo Italiano, to enjoy some Italian cuisine. With one expansive camera angle that showed the beach adjacent to the restaurant in the light, Lopez also made sure to capture the stunning surroundings of Nerano. She showed that she was dining with a group of pals as she moved the camera around the restaurant, which is located on a terrace above the water.

The reel also featured several pictures of Lopez glistening in the Italian sun and posing in front of a mirror to give fans a better view of her sun-filled trip attire. The On the Floor singer sported a strappy floral dress with a structured, corset-like bodice and a flowing skirt for her pasta-filled feast.

The actress, who turned 54 last month, was also photographed on Friday while shopping in Capri donning an equally chic outfit - dressed in a sexy triangle bikini top paired with white jeans that had colorful, floral accents on their bottom.

A few hours before her adorable lunchtime post, Lopez had also uploaded a reel to her Instagram Story, which featured her on a boat with what looked to be the Italian coast in the background, pouring her Delola beverage brand into a glass, toasting the camera, and the scene was captured on camera, per PEOPLE. The actress was joined on the boat in the reel by several other people, who took turns pouring Delola into their glasses from bottles.

The Let's Get Loud singer sported a string swimsuit to film an Instagram promotional image for her Delola cocktail business on Thursday while enjoying a beautiful day on Italy's Amalfi Coast. The 54-year-old Lopez lounged on a striped lounge chair while enjoying the sun by the water while donning a traditional white bikini with a thong bottom, per PageSix. The Shotgun Wedding actress accessorized her swimming suit with a heavy cuff bracelet, two braided bracelets, and her distinctive gold hoops earrings. She also wore aviator sunglasses.

