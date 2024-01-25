The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar indulged in a shopping spree this weekend. In the recent installment of the Behind the Table podcast aired on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the 55-year-old recalled going for a sample sale, where the comedian supposedly behaved like a 'psychotic' individual, as per Hostin.

Hostin revealed the context, saying she taught a clever shopping strategy to her colleague Behar to browse through a sample sale. The lawyer advised the 81-year-old personality to seek the clothing items most people refuse to pick from the dressing rooms, which are usually the best deals, per The Sun. However, she explained that Behar took her idea too seriously and ended up 'stalking' a woman for a red coat she eyed. Hostin further said her fellow panelist became obsessed with the idea of bargain finds to the point that she became 'psychotic': "[Joy]'s really into it. In kind of a psycho way, if I'm being honest."

Hostin said it felt odd, "It's really strange because she's not only shopping for herself, she's shopping for [her husband] Steve, she's shopping for her daughter. Like, I'm kind of selfish." To this, The View's executive producer Brian Teta noted that Behar has this newfound fetish for sample sales around the studio.

"And every day she's like, 'Where's the next sample sale?' It's not that easy. It's word of mouth most of the time," Hostin added. Meanwhile, Hostin shared a happy, smiling selfie on her Instagram account with Behar and captioned, "Did someone say sample sale?"

The duo looked glamorous and all set to take on the sale in the studio, and fans shared their love for them in the comment section. An Instagram user, @imjustdarlene, adored, "It's the smile for me." A second user, @regencore, wrote, "Oooo!! Sounds like a good time." Meanwhile, a third fan, @cordeylash, said, "Oh, the giggles you two shared during this outing."

Back in 2023, Hostin was occupied with the release of her book. While the mother of two welcomed everyone who turned out to support her at the event, her The View co-hosts were seemingly absent, except Behar. The 55-year-old lawyer signed copies of her novel Summer on Sag Harbor in Bridgehampton, per Daily Mail.

In a video shared by Stella Flame Gallery, Behar and Hostin were captured chatting with one another at the event. The 81-year-old rocked a black pair of skinny pants, a matching top, and a camel-shade blazer. She also wore oversized square sunglasses, a Gucci crossbody bag, and black strappy sandals.

However, the reason for the absence of her other co-hosts at her book launch was unclear. Nonetheless, the show's all-women panelists are often seen getting into heated debates live on air. Their differences sometimes reached a point where fans demanded some hosts be axed from the show, including Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin's spat, which forced the makers to cut to the commercial.

