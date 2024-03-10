Nicole Kidman Fans in Dismay With Her ‘Unrecognizable’ Look: “It’s Not About Aging”

Oscar award-winning actor, Nicole Kidman recently garnered attention for reasons undesired. Fans took to social media to express their worry for The Hours actor, who according to them looked different from her original self. Kidman was part of the Amazon production where she marked her presence for a premiere of the series Expats.

The actor in the past had made headlines for going under the knife and altering her features. Fans couldn't stay put as they expressed how the actor has gone completely "unrecognizable," and "very different." Others shared that Kidman should be "more careful" with the modifications to avoid drastic changes. According to Marca, fans revealed their uneasiness to the changes as one wrote, "What is happening to Nicole Kidman's face? It's not about aging, she just doesn't look like herself anymore'" on Kidman's social media post on X formerly known as Twitter.

The actor-producer had previously shared her experience with body image struggles when she was gearing up to step in the industry. Despite her towering height of 5'11", which she had even at the age of 13, Kidman faced obstacles due to her stature. In an interview with the Radio Times Podcast, she disclosed that she was advised she wouldn't succeed in acting because she was "too tall." Kidman admitted to fabricating her height, claiming to be 5 feet 10½ inches instead of her true height of 5 feet 11 inches, to enhance her chances of landing roles.

"I had to talk my way through the door, 'cause they were measuring you before you went in. I was mortified," Kidman recalled. "I was called 'storky.' [People would say], ‘How’s the air up there?!’ ... [Now I get], ‘You’re so much taller than I thought,' [and then] grappling with how high my heels should be," she went on. "Whenever you go on the red carpet, they send the shoes, and the shoes are always so high. And I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? ... I’m just gonna be the tallest person — the giraffe!'"

Speaking up on her battle with insecurities in the world of glitz and showbiz with Glamour U.K. Kidman shared, "I was a teenager who wouldn’t conform, but I had a lot of fears and insecurities because I was very tall. I was 5ft10in’ by the time I was 13 years old." The Academy Award winner acknowledged, "[But] there are times when I appreciate it when it's related to what I'm doing [in my work]. I'm like,' 'Okay, I can use this now.'" Disclosing how she uses her experience to help her children build their opinions, she continued, "I tell my daughters none of it matters," said the Big Little Lies star. "What matters is how you allow other people to either say 'yes' or 'no' to you, and whether you accept that. ... That inner resilience, as a human being — that’s the superpower, really."