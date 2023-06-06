Reese Witherspoon’s Parisian Holiday Tee Is Seemingly Available for $23 on Amazon

Reese Witherspoon is riding the waves of success professionally. She was recently named the World's Richest Self-Made Actress with a staggering net worth of $440 million by Forbes. However, on a recent vacation to Paris, the businesswoman and ace producer was seen sporting a white t-shirt that closely resembled a $23 t-shirt available on Amazon, as reported by People. Witherspoon wore the t-shirt along with classic blue denim pants. These classic wardrobe staples are ideal for leisure and sightseeing while on a trip. The white tee can be easily paired with a set of shorts for a day trip, and when worn with a skirt it can become the perfect brunch or soirée outfit.

"Bonjour from Paris!" Witherspoon captioned the carousel of images from the vintage city. “Paris with the girls is always a good idea," she captioned the next video that showcased snippets of her fun-filled visit along with mom Betty Witherspoon and nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon. The whimsical scenes from the travelogue include the Legally Blonde actress exploring the cobbled streets, enjoying a meal with her family, window shopping Laduree’s macaroons while visiting the French patisserie, and showing off her new bangs in a hairstyle makeover.

Reese Witherspoon also appreciated the white flowers that adorn the city’s streets and shared her love for florals as she ventured into a flower shop. The Sweet Home Alabama actress also filmed her mom admiring Claude Monet’s famous painting, The Water Lilies at the Musée de l'Orangerie.

According to People, the summer Paris vacation comes right after the 47-year-old Hello Sunshine founder announced her separation from her husband, Jim Toth. The couple split right before celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary in March.

Sharing a joint statement, they wrote, "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

According to Town & Country, Witherspoon has some chic favorites when it comes to flaunting her personal style, many of them inspired by the "Southern glam girl" look. The Draper James founder loves Chloé shoes or bags, and she is also seen wearing her own designer label which is comfortable and trendy. When it comes to bags, the Big Little Lies actress swears by Parker Thatch totes and clutches.

Witherspoon also finds that Christian Louboutin heels are her personal red-carpet favorites. The Oscar winner is a big fan of Mother Denim, especially the frayed, ankle-length style. She also swears by breezy Isabel Marant dresses and Burberry haute fashion.