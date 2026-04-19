Nicki Minaj’s Turbulent Past Resurfaces As Her MAGA Shift Raises Questions

Nicki Minaj, whose full name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has had a turbulent childhood that has shaped a significant part of her musical career and her Trump-aligned Christian identity.

Minaj has been quite candid about her parents’ rocky relationship. “Every time my parents fought, my mother would have us move, and I would have to go to a new school, which meant I’d have to face the task of making new friends,” the rapper revealed in a conversation with Teen Vogue.

“I dreaded it. I had butterflies in my stomach each time: Are people going to like or hate me? Will they talk about me?” Minaj revealed how domestic abuse has had a role to play in shaping her bold and outspoken identity. “Maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or b—– or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out of my name or treat me like that,” Minaj revealed. “Then all of a sudden that was my life.”

Nicki Minaj, who has aligned herself with the MAGA crowd, calling herself Donald Trump’s “number one fan,” spent most of her childhood in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago.

The rapper moved to the U.S. when she was just five and has since been a legal permanent resident. That said, Minaj is still not a U.S. Citizen.

Nicki Minaj shows off Trump signature edition of the Holy Bible pic.twitter.com/sBhBI8mxVK — RT (@RT_com) February 22, 2026

This has led many to link the Barbie Dreams singer’s sudden MAGA shift to a push for securing her citizenship. That said, Nicki Minaj, who clashed with various artists in the past, has attributed her MAGA shift to her strong devotion to Christianity. The rapper even received a $1,000 copy of the Bible signed by Trump. Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, discussed the role of faith in their lives in a conversation with The Christian Post.

“My life as a Christian and believer was opened to [Nicki]. As her career continued to thrive, she developed more concerns about life,” Carol said.

Nicki Minaj and her mom Carol Maraj ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pmbzdnrf4a — PickleJuice (@lateminaj) October 3, 2023

“She knew I believed in the power of prayer; therefore, she constantly called our pastor and me to pray for different concerns she may have…I believe [that] her acknowledging the power of prayer and her strong desire to tithe, together with a praying mother, contributed to her success.” Carol Maraj, who endured years of domestic abuse, has since used her experiences to help others facing similar situations. “Me being a survivor of domestic violence, I started to think a lot about other women,” Carol revealed.

“I started feeling a burden for them. The next step was I visited some shelters to speak with them and get a feel for what’s going on.” While the rapper’s mother is in a healthy environment now, her father passed away in a hit-and-run accident in 2021. Despite Nicki Minaj’s contrasting views on her father, she called her father’s death “the most devastating loss.”