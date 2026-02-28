Nicki Minaj’s Messy Celebrity Feuds Put Her in the Spotlight Long Before Her Pro-Trump Fiasco

Nicki Minaj has never been a person who is afraid of confrontation or fights, and her history of feuds with other celebrities over the years stands as proof. Recently, her vocal and relentless support of President Trump has further put her at odds with both common people and fellow celebrities.

Minaj’s sudden loyalty to Trump has consistently raised eyebrows even more because previously she had criticized the President and particularly his immigration policies.

However, it is speculated that Minaj might be now warming up to Trump because of her own personal gain since she might be seeking a pardon for her husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered s– offender, and possibly for her brother, Jelani Maraj, as he is serving a 25-years-to-life prison sentence for felony charges

Whatever her reasons might be, Minaj appearing with Trump in January 2026 and announcing, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change” only led to more damage to her already tarnished reputation.

However, Minaj’s issues with other celebrities, a number of which spiraled out of control, go way back to a time when she was not pro-Trump. For instance, Minaj and Mariah Carey were judges on Season 12 of American Idol and the two shared a rather sour relationship and work stress was not the only reason behind it.

While the two singers had previously collaborated on Carey’s 2009 track Up Out My Face, things went south after that and the animosity between the two was quite visible in American Idol Season 12. Carey herself has a reputation for a certain kind of behavior on set, but in case of the feud with Minaj, much of the blame was directed at Minaj since there were reports of her threatening Carey with physical violence.

Besides fighting with colleagues from the industry, Minaj has also drawn the spotlight for the wrong reasons because of certain controversial views that she has talked about. For instance, her stance on vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic drew her a lot of backlash as she happened to be one of those celebrities who shared views questioning COVID-19 vaccines and therefore chose not to get vaccinated.

Minaj was so against the vaccination that she chose to avoid Met Gala 2021 as she tweeted during that time, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe.” Given the kind of fan following she had, such views naturally had the potential to influence a lot of people in an already trying time and therefore she had to deal with a lot of backlash for propagating the same.

If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Minaj also publicly clashed with Taylor Swift in 2015. When her chart-topping Anaconda was not nominated for MTV Video Music Awards, but Swift’s Bad Blood got the nomination, Minaj seemingly took a jab at Swift as she posted on X, “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”

Swift’s video did feature a number of White, slim women and when fans finally connected the dots, Swift herself came up with a response as she took to X to post, “I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other.” However, the two then worked it out as Minaj claimed that she did target Swift and the latter also apologized for being defensive.

Her controversial views and frequent public disputes have continued to generate debate, though she has shown little sign of softening her stance.