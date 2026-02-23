Nicki Minaj’s Pro-Trump Posts Spark Bot Allegation Controversy

Following Nicki Minaj’s sudden shift in political stance, the rapper has been frequently posting MAGA content on social media. Meanwhile, much like her previous posts, even her political posts have started gaining viral reach on the internet.

However, a new report suggests that Nicki Minaj’s recent pro-MAGA posts on social media are not entirely driven by organic user engagement. It is reported that thousands of fake accounts are behind the viral reach of the rapper’s political content on social media.

The Side to Side singer has openly supported Donald Trump in recent months, even declaring herself as “the president’s number one fan”. And since then, she has used her social media accounts to praise Trump’s policies and criticize his opponents, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

🚨 WOW! Nicki Minaj just WENT HARD against Gavin Newsom after he told a black crowd, “I’m like you…I can’t read…” “His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read. This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many… pic.twitter.com/KLVdRTZOYr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 23, 2026

But a new analysis has now found that more than 18,000 bot accounts were behind her social media blitzes. These bots praised and amplified the rapper’s content, while corrupting the algorithm on X.

The report was compiled by the disinformation detection company Cyabra, which first shared it with Politico. In that report, Cyabra looked at Minaj’s social media activity between November 11 and December 28, during which her political posts received millions of views.

However, according to the company, more than 18,000 fake accounts helped like, share, and comment on her posts. So in the end, a total of 18,784 accounts were identified as inauthentic, making about 33% of all profiles interacting with her political posts during that period “fake.”

Speaking with Politico, Dan Brahmy, the CEO and founder of Cyabra, revealed that the bots’ activity on Nicki Minaj’s post is much higher than what experts usually see online; it’s rather unusual.

“We don’t really see a lot of high volume, high impact orchestration of bad and fake actors within that intersection of the geopolitically driven and music culture,” Brahmy revealed. He further added, “It is scarce in our field to see the combination of the bad and the fake online world with the entertainment world.”

Cyabra CEO further added how their reports found that many of the fake accounts used similar words and phrases, and often posted at the same times as real users. These bots even replied quickly to people who criticized the rapper, thus making the conversations look more active and supportive.

“A significant portion of the fake accounts identified in the November–December campaign amplifying Minaj’s political content had a documented history of promoting her earlier posts, predominantly those hostile towards other public figures,” Brahmy shared.

He added, “This recurring pattern indicates the presence of a sustained amplification network to advance her abrupt shift in political messaging”. The report also revealed that, on December 26, fake profiles made up 56% of all comments on Minaj’s political posts that day.

This suggests that on that date, fake accounts dominated the conversation, and their aim was to make it look like the rapper had huge public support.

The company said the fake campaign created more than 59,000 engagements, which helped increase the reach and visibility of her posts on X. So far, Nicki Minaj has neither denied nor confirmed the claims made by Cyabra.