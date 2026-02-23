“He BELIEVES It!!!!” — Nicki Minaj Accuses Gavin Newsom of Racism After Viral Video

Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj is livid with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, accusing him of racism following viral comments he made about Black Americans this past weekend.

Speaking at a fundraising event in Georgia, Newsom told the crowd, “I’m just like you,” and cited his struggles with reading and his low test scores, including a 960 (out of 1600) on the SAT. Newsom has previously acknowledged that he was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child.

“I’m not trying to offend anyone, trying to act ‘all there’ if you got 940,” Newsom said. “But, literally, a 960 SAT guy. … You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.”

Newsom then quipped that he was “probably in the wrong business” as a politician who typically doesn’t read his speeches.

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: “I am like you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read.” pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

Even after prefacing his comments with “I’m not trying to offend anyone,” the damage was done. An X video sharing his comments had over 20 million views in less than 12 hours, with a majority of the replies calling Newsom out for insensitivity and outright racism.

That crowd included Minaj, who has been a heavy critic of Newsom in recent months over transgender rights and the California governor’s relationship with President Donald Trump. This time, though, the “Super Bass” rapper tore into Newsom in a lengthy X post, blasting the 58-year-old for what she felt was an incredibly offensive display.

Minaj accused Newsom of “being handed so many things” that she felt he never earned or deserved. She also took issue with Newsom’s cadence and speech speed.

“He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!!” Minaj wrote. “As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow.

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read. This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved. Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026

“He’s not just saying it — he didn’t misspeak!!!!” Minaj continued. “He BELIEVES it!!!!”

Newsom had not responded to Minaj’s comments as of publication. He also had not addressed the allegations of racism. Minaj’s post had over 1 million views in less than six hours.

As of Feb. 23, Newsom nonetheless remains the heavy favorite to earn the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. Polymarket gives Newsom 27% odds, well ahead of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (8%) and former Vice President Kamala Harris (6%). It’s likely safe to assume that Minaj, who is originally from Trinidad and previously admitted that she is not a U.S. citizen, would not vote for Newsom if she gains citizenship by 2028.

Polymarket lists Vice President JD Vance (41%) as the overwhelming favorite to earn the Republican nomination in 2028, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio (16%) the only other candidate currently clearing even 4%.