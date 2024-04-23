Nicki Minaj Dodges an Item Aimed at Her During Live Performance at Detroit

The alarmingly growing trend of fans hurling things onto the stage during live performances has claimed the latest victim: Nicki Minaj. The Bang Bang rapper luckily dodged a bracelet hurled at her during the Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday April 20th. As per Billboard, while performing her popular track Starships, Minaj noticed a bracelet being thrown at her from the audience. She used her hand-eye coordination and swat the item back to the audience without reporting any injuries.

One of the Detroit Barbz almost got cussed tf out by Nicki for throwing a bracelet on stage.😩 #GagCityDetroit pic.twitter.com/Kv4q6ewEvX — Chun-Li🪭 (@BadGirlChunLi) April 21, 2024

As per The UK Mirror, several footage captured the Barbie World rapper's reaction when she hurled the bracelet back at the throng and how it almost missed her face. Minaj eventually got herself together enough to continue after she ended her performance and moved away from that area close to the stage. “#GagCityDetroit what was your fave part of the show last night? Your energy was so beautiful,” Minaj wrote on X following the show without allowing the bizarre incident to deter her. “Loud, Happy, Fly, Pretty, Sexy, etc. just Great energy that I’ll never forget.”

#GagCityDetroit what was your fave part of the show last night? Your energy was so beautiful. Loud, Happy, Fly, Pretty, SEXY, etc. just GREAT energy that I’ll never forget. 🫡🩷😘 pic.twitter.com/RIr2fIAbTn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 21, 2024

Music artists have been facing such freak behavior from concert goers increasingly, pop sensation Bebe Rexha quickly exited the stage during one of her New York concerts in June of last year after a fan hurled a cellphone at her, hitting her head, breaking her eye, and hurting her eyebrow. Similarly, Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub last summer when a concertgoer threw a drink at her. The rapper responded by hitting the fan with her microphone, and the fan then filed a police report. Las Vegas police dismissed the rapper's battery accusations later.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police issued a statement as per CNN. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, the attorneys representing Cardi B, said in another statement.

As per People, Drake narrowly escaped being hit by a book while performing on stage. A fan from the crowd threw a copy of Drizzy's poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, at the God's Plan rapper mid-performance during It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in August 2023. Drake caught the book in the air and responded, “You're lucky I'm quick,” he told them. “I would've had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face.” He has received numerous bras, phones, and vape pens thrown at him while performing since starting his tour in early July last year. Performers including Adele, Tim McGraw, and Billie Eilish have addressed the potentially harmful habit and urged their fans to stop hurling objects on stage. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment,” Adele said during a July concert. “People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" she asked the crowd before warning: “I f---ing dare you. I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”