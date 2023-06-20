Bebe Rexha Shares Pic of Bruised Eye After Concertgoer is Arrested for Throwing Phone at Her in NYC

Bebe Rexha is recuperating after a man in the audience tossed a phone at her on stage, striking the Meant to Be singer in the face during her performance at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 18. @captiv_8_, a Twitter user, posted a video of the incident, in which Bebe can be seen hunched over in pain as crew workers race to help her, per E! News.

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of New Jersey, who allegedly "intentionally" hurled the phone at her, was detained and charged with assault in connection with the incident, according to the New York Police Department, per TODAY. Malvagna admitted to hurling the phone, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said, per Rolling Stone. At the end of the broadcast, he added, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Shares an Enviable "Daddy Appreciation" Post for Husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Rexha was treated by EMS and brought to a nearby hospital. Rolling Stone has learned from a family member that she had stitches. The following morning, Bebe spoke out about the horrific incident to assure supporters that she was not gravely hurt. In an Instagram picture on June 19 that included two images of her damaged left eyelid with numerous bandages covering a minor wound, the 33-year-old wrote, "I'm good." The comments were instantly flooded with words of support from the star's fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

A fan commented, "So sad to see this. No one should ever throw a heavy object like that at an artist! That person needs to be banned from all concerts. Sending you love & healing vibes!" Another fan wrote, "Concert etiquette is practically nonexistent and it needs to change, especially the way "fans" treat the artist they paid to see. I hope you heal quickly!"

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares a Video of True and Dream Hysterically Crying But There's a Twist

At Pier 17 in New York, the celebrity was finishing up her performance when the incident took place. She had previously played an impromptu rendition of Seasons in response to an audience request and brought an emotional fan from El Salvador on stage to sing I'm Gonna Show You Crazy.

Also Read: Fans Concerned Over Odd Detail in the Latest Photo of 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown

Fans who attended the performance expressed dismay at how the show concluded. A fan commented, "If I was her I'd press charges. Take the phone to the police station, and say u were hit with it. Have them unlock it, find the person who it belongs to and charge them for assault!"

Anyway, sans the phone throwing incident, this is all of us and @BebeRexha w/ the Albaninan flag last night having the best f*kn night of our lives. What an incredible show ✨ 🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/rFQECs12hg — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

The next performance by Rexha is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. She will bring the tour to London on July 28 when she performs at the Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The disgusting animal that attacked Bebe Rexha pic.twitter.com/sM7rhlGdVm — ͶIAᎮA ͶЯOᙠ ꙄI ƎƎᙠ 𐀔 (@blv_thestar) June 19, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Bond with Sister Kylie Strengthened Following Stormi's Birth

Fans Troll Liam Hemsworth as A.I. Deepfake Imagines Him as 'Geralt of Rivia'