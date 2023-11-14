Taylor Swift just completed a successful leg of the Eras Tour in Argentina, the Lavender Haze hitmaker performed to a sold-out crowd on all the days of her famous tour. During one such performance, Swift politely requested her fans to maintain a peaceful decorum. The 33-year-old begged her fans to stop throwing objects on stage during her concerts, stating that it "freaks her out." She was kind and compassionate in her communication with them. Before playing Champagne Problems during the 'Evermore' set, Taylor spoke to the Buenos Aires stadium's sell-out crowd from behind her moss-covered piano. "And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries - it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it and I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much!"

As per The UK Mirror, fans of Taylor went crazy over her "classy" speech after a fan account posted a video clip of her address online. One fan said: "This is how you communicate to your fans. Such a class act" "Why they are throwing stuff on stage? Where are the manners?" quizzed a second fan, while a third fan gushed: "A beautiful dance of communication and care." A fourth fan expressed: "Thank God she spoke up about this and set a boundary (even though it shouldn’t even be a conversation in the first place), I hope those who need to hear it will actually respect it." A fifth fan echoed the Blank Space songstress' sentiments: "Please respect the dancers and Taylor’s safety and do not throw things on stage," and a sixth went on: "Come on guys we are better than this. Don’t throw stuff on stage."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Marcelo Endelli

Swift made this kind request after items were hurled on stage earlier this year, injuring other celebrities. Concertgoers threw objects at Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, Lil Nas X, and Kelsea Ballerini, among other well-known faces. Some of the celebrities were even hurt in the process. After three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Taylor concluded her tour in Argentina. As per Just Jared, the Karma songstress was spotted leaving the country in her costume from the concert. Fresh images have surfaced that show Taylor getting on a private plane to return home after the performances while still wearing her Midnights costume.

📸 Taylor Swift embarcando para deixar a Argentina após seu último show. pic.twitter.com/eecq5h5GyJ — Info Taylor Brasil (@InfoSwiftBrasil) November 13, 2023

At some time on Monday, she was allegedly seen arriving at her residence in New York City. This week, the Wildest Dreams songstress will travel south of the Equator once more for her performances in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her shows begin on Friday, November 17. The following week, she plays three gigs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It appears that she is most likely going to spend Thanksgiving in Brazil.

