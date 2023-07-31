'The View' Host Ana Navarro Slammed for Supporting Cardi B Who Threw Mic at Concertgoer

After a concertgoer threw water at rapper Cardi B while performing, a video of this incident took the internet by storm. She in turn threw her mic at the same person. It didn't take long for this video to go viral on the internet, and as usual, people quickly took sides, per Entertainment Tonight. Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, tweeted on July 31 about the well-publicized incident, and her reaction may have really polarized her viewers.

Navarro defended Cardi B's actions as self-defense. Not everyone on the internet shared Navarro's opinion on the American rapper's assault incident. She seemed to have offended the internet, which disapproved of Cardi B's retaliation of throwing her microphone at someone.

Folks, please this trend of trying to hit artists with objects mid-concert, must stop.

It is assault.

And trying to hit @iamcardib out of all people, strikes me as one of the stupidest things a human could do. That chick will beat you unconscious and not even break a nail. https://t.co/Lmuz1wuELc — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 30, 2023

On Twitter, Navarro pleaded with her followers to refrain from harming performers. Navarro tweeted the Cardi B video that has gone viral and added, “Folks, please this trend of trying to hit artists with objects mid-concert, must stop. It is assault. And trying to hit @iamcardib out of all people, strikes me as one of the stupidest things a human could do. That chick will beat you unconscious and not even break a nail.”

So throwing things at an artist is where you draw the line. Not when people are beating people up and burning down cities. 🤣 — TheLastPhoneMen (@TheLastPhoneMen) July 30, 2023

Many viewers alleged that the assailant was valid because Cardi B was lip-syncing and not actually singing. User @Texasgirlkiwi tweeted, "I'll agree with you there but she really should be singing for real for her fans. Funny how the song kept playing. People pay money to hear them in person. Not lip-syncing." Some conservatives dragged her for being biased towards leftists, with user @ commenting, "If this was @Jason_Aldean or @MorganWallen you'd be calling for their immediate arrest and you'd hurriedly write up some sort of race-baiting op-ed for the air. You'd OF COURSE find a way to demonize Republicans."

So are you pro assault then? Or only when it’s coming from Cardi B? — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) July 30, 2023

Some people supported Navarro too. User @CSheppard6 said, "Good aim with that mic. Don’t understand why this has become a thing, but artists will have some decisions to make for their own protection. Fans might not be happy if artists stop touring, push the crowds way back from the stage or perform behind some kind of protection." Another said, "It is assault. Charges should be pressed. Have to set examples. Consequences of one’s actions."

Right on Cardi ! No one has to stand there and be assaulted . No one ! — veevee (@valleonardcomc1) July 31, 2023

In August 2022, Ana Navarro formally assumed the role of a regular co-host on The View, per Deadline. The political pundit, who was born in Nicaragua, began appearing as a contributor in 2013 and became a weekly guest co-host in 2018. When Whoopi Goldberg announced the news, she said the conservative was now “overqualified to be called our guest anymore.”

It was time to “finally [put] a ring on it and [make] it official,” the talk show host stated after a compilation of Navarro's greatest performances throughout the years aired. She began by expressing gratitude to all of the viewers of the ABC daytime show, stating she had “read, heard, and seen” every one of them.

