Nicki Minaj Deactivates Instagram After Trump Backlash From Fans

Nicki Minaj has deactivated her Instagram account after a wave of backlash from fans upset over her apparent support for Donald Trump and her appearance at the conservative AmericaFest event.

The fallout began after Minaj appeared at AmericaFest, a conference hosted by Turning Point USA, where she was seen interacting with Erica Kirk, the widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. According to The Independent, many fans viewed the appearance as a political endorsement they hadn’t expected, or wanted, from the rapper.

The “Side to Side” singer waxed lyrical about Donald Trump, stating via USA Today, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don’t even know if he knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact.”

Nicki Minaj reveals she is working on a song with Erika Kirk to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy for her new album. pic.twitter.com/OWqdFA3zSa — Auri (@Angelicmusee) December 21, 2025

Criticism spread quickly across social media. Especially, because she used to be very vocal about her disdain for Trump, per CNN. Some fans accused Minaj of aligning herself with right-wing politics and those public figures they strongly oppose. Others said the appearance felt like a betrayal of the values she had previously claimed to support.

As the reaction intensified, fans began unfollowing her in large numbers. Hindustan Times reported that Minaj lost millions of followers in a short period, with some online users claiming the number reached as high as ten million, though the exact figure remains disputed.

By the end of the backlash, Minaj’s Instagram account was no longer accessible.

Erika Kirk just brought out Nicki Minaj at Turning Point How low they can go? pic.twitter.com/WXskFj4Gwl — Lucifer ଲୁସିଫର୍ (@krishnakamal077) December 22, 2025

According to People.com, the artist deactivated her account entirely rather than limiting comments or posting a response. The outlet reported that the move came shortly after criticism surged over both her Trump support and her interaction with figures associated with Turning Point USA.

ABC Audio reported that fans were particularly angered by Minaj’s engagement with Erica Kirk, seeing it as an implicit endorsement of TPUSA’s broader political agenda. One fan wrote online that Minaj was “openly choosing a side that hurts the same people who made her famous,” a sentiment echoed repeatedly across platforms.

Let’s talk culture. Let’s talk loyalty. Let’s talk values. Nicki Minaj switched values, loyalties, & communities, linking arms with MAGA & Turning Point USA while abandoning the Black & queer fans who built her legacy. Shame on her. #ByeGirl

🎥 (IG) iamnikkifree #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/YmschKMlyr — TizzyWoman 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) December 22, 2025

Others expressed frustration that Minaj did not directly address the backlash before stepping away from Instagram. Several longtime followers said they unfollowed her not because of a single political view, but because she appeared dismissive of their concerns.

Minaj has previously sparked controversy for her political statements, but this episode appears to have struck a deeper nerve. As The Independent notes, her fan base, known for its fierce loyalty, has also shown it is willing to turn just as fiercely when it feels alienated.

Nicki Minaj Betrayed Her Whole Fanbase & Black People As A Whole,The Culture That Made Her,FACTSSSS!!!! — AnzaWithFacts (@Anza_Musandiwa) December 21, 2025

Neither Minaj nor her representatives have issued a formal statement explaining the decision to deactivate the account. Her other social media platforms remain active, though fans have continued to debate her political positioning and what it means for her public image. The outrage highlights just how quickly celebrity politics can ignite backlash in the current media environment, especially when fans feel blindsided rather than invited into the conversation.

For now, Minaj’s Instagram remains dark — a rare silence from an artist whose online presence has long been as loud and polarizing as her music.