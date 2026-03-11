Newsom Mocks Trump’s Swollen Ankles After Rubio Oversized Shoe Gift

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office went after President Donald Trump’s swollen ankles this week after a photo spread online. The image showed Secretary of State Marco Rubio in shoes that seemed too big, bringing back an ongoing debate about Trump’s gift-giving and his visible health issues.

The exchange began with a post on X that noted Rubio “wearing oversized shoes that Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size.” This pointed to recent reports that Trump has been buying Florsheim dress shoes for aides, Cabinet officials, and political allies. In response, Newsom’s press office remarked, “Maybe Trump just assumes everyone else has swollen ankles.”

This comment referenced a health issue the White House acknowledged publicly last year. In July 2025, Trump’s doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, said an ultrasound of the president’s legs showed chronic venous insufficiency. Barbabella described this condition as “benign and common, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” He confirmed there was no sign of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Maybe Trump just assumes everyone else has swollen ankles https://t.co/xNn1HaL7dT — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 11, 2026

Trump’s swollen ankles first drew national attention after photos from a White House meeting highlighted noticeable swelling in his lower legs. At that time, the White House gave a medical explanation after images circulated online, raising questions about the president’s health. Reuters later reported that Trump, now 79, stayed in the public eye due to other visible concerns, like bruising on his hands and a red rash on his neck.

The shoe story that led to the recent comment came from a Wall Street Journal report mentioned by other outlets this week. According to these reports, Trump developed a habit of gifting Florsheim shoes, priced around $145, to men in his circle, including Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

New photo reveals Trump’s ankle is once again swollen. pic.twitter.com/geKU0xxfJC — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 10, 2026

The Guardian reported that Trump pays for the shoes himself and often checks if the recipients have worn them. One White House official told the Journal, “All the boys have them.” Another added, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

The same report indicated that Trump sometimes guesses people’s shoe sizes before ordering. Per the Journal, it noted that Trump praised Rubio’s and Vance’s shoes in an Oval Office meeting, asked for their sizes, and later sent them Florsheims. A photograph published with the report showed Rubio at the Capitol on January 7, 2026, in shoes that looked too large.

Newsom and Trump have frequently exchanged attacks during Trump’s second term, often through official statements and social media. This time, Newsom’s press office tied a light political jab to an issue the White House had already acknowledged: the president’s ankle swelling.

The White House has not announced any new diagnosis related to the recent attention. The last official medical explanation for the swelling remains the July 2025 disclosure that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition his doctor noted is common in older adults and not linked to more serious vascular issues.

This incident drew more scrutiny to Trump’s physical appearance, as Newsom’s camp took a political shot while the White House stuck to its unchanged medical explanation for months.