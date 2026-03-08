Gavin Newsom Shreds Trump For Wearing a Baseball Cap During Dignified Transfer Ceremony of Martyred US Soldiers

California Governor Gavin Newsom called out President Donald Trump for wearing a baseball cap during a dignified transfer ceremony of the six American soldiers who were killed in the line of duty amid the US-Israel war against Iran.

According to The Irish Star, a dignified transfer ceremony is organized to honor the return of the remains of late service members who have lost their lives while defending the US soil.

Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, from West Des Moines, Iowa, Capt. Cody Khork, 35, from Winter Haven, Florida, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, from Sacramento, California, and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, from Indianola, Iowa, was among the six service members who died in action.

At Dover Air Force Base, @POTUS and @FLOTUS witness the dignified transfer of the six American heroes killed in Operation Epic Fury 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2xpi2RIhQY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 7, 2026



Donald Trump, alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, joined the grieving families for their dignified transfer ceremony last week. The duty is reportedly considered one of the most grim responsibilities of the Commander-in-Chief.

During his first term as President, Trump described leading the ceremonies as “the toughest thing I have to do.” However, the 79-year-old seemingly appeared to have a rather casual demeanor when he arrived at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday, March 7, donning a white baseball cap embellished with the words “USA” in gold.

While removing the cap or hat is usually considered a sign of respect, the President reportedly kept his baseball cap on as the caskets carrying the remains of the deceased US soldiers passed by him, as per The Mirror US.

Governor Newsom‘s press office was quick to call out Trump over his behavior, writing, “Take your hat off, you disgusting little man.” Even the President’s niece, Mary Trump, took to X to criticize him for his gesture. “With all of the horrors he’s unleashing on the world, I know this is not the biggest deal, but he is such an unspeakable disgrace,” Mary wrote on X.

Take your hat off, you disgusting little man. https://t.co/9CLllVr2nI — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 8, 2026



Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling back to Florida from the dignified transfer ceremony, Trump said, “It’s a very sad day.” The President further shared that he was “glad we paid our respects” and described the relatives of the soldiers as “great people, great parents, wives, family.”

As per The Irish Star, all six Army Reserve personnel were assassinated during a drone attack at a command center in Kuwait, just a day after the US and Israel launched their joint strikes against Iran.

They were also all assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, which delivers fuel, ammunition, food, water, transport equipment, and supplies.