Newlywed Donald Trump Praises 'Very Compatible' Melania in Rare Interview: "We Literally Never Had..."

Donald Trump and Melania married in 2005 after having known each other for almost six years. The newlyweds gave their first candid interview on CNN, which was hosted by veteran talk show host Larry King. During the informal discussion, King inquired about their compatibility and chemistry, which prompted the grand proposal. "How did the proposal take place?" the radio and TV host asked. Trump instantly answered, "Well, we were together. We were together for five years. We literally have never had an argument or, forget about the word fight, we never even had an argument," he said giving a rare insight into his relationship dynamics with Melania. He further praised her saying, "We just are very compatible. We get along. And I just said, you know what? It's time. And it wasn't a big deal."

"It was almost like it was obvious. You know what? It's time? No, I did it a little better than that. You know, without going into too much detail. But it was time, and we just have a very good relationship," Trump gushed about his wife. Trump continues the conversation by praising his wife's country and stating that she will make a fantastic mother. "She'll be an amazing mother. I have no doubt about that. She'll be an amazing mother," the future president says. He adds, "Have you been back to Slovenia? I've been to Slovenia two years ago. I was there for about 13 minutes. It's a beautiful country." The real estate tycoon disclosed that shortly after arriving in Melania's country, he also had a brief encounter with her parents.

Melania Trump in a 22 KILO custom $200.000 Christian Dior by ✨John Galliano✨ FW04 Couture gown, designed of 60 meters of fabric, 550 hours of handwork and 1500 rhinestones and pearls for her wedding with Donald Trump. 🪡 pic.twitter.com/dO12k2JdYV — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) July 25, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, the future first lady confessed that before walking down the aisle, Trump wanted to make sure she shared his "old-fashioned" ideals. "I knew what I was getting into, Donald has his demands, but I knew this before I said 'I do,' the former model said. "He values loyalty and respect, and he has high expectations. There were things he expected from me, and I respected that. Donald wanted a wife who would stand by his side but knew her place."

Melania Trump posts a new video message on her love for President Trump and their glamorous wedding:



“From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him, his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision. Our wedding was a… pic.twitter.com/2ikG7TWxln — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 5, 2024

Recently, the former first lady posted a short video on social media complimenting her husband as part of the promotion for her memoir, Melania. She spoke of the 'undeniable spark' that they had from the start and commended him for his confidence, charisma, wit, and exceptional vision. She went on to express that their wedding "was a beautiful affair" and ticked all the boxes when it came to luxury and grandeur.

JUST IN: Former First Lady @MELANIATRUMP makes a dramatic appearance on @FoxNews' top-rated show, @TheFive, offering a rare personal glimpse into her life and the man she’s married to, @realDonaldTrump—just 28 days until Election Day. WATCH pic.twitter.com/KDk68m8LNa — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 8, 2024

"Can you believe that? She works very hard to help people. So, I just wanted to thank her," the Republican leader proudly said about his wife during his Florida victory speech after winning the 2024 presidential elections in November, as reported by Hola Magazine. He also gave a special shoutout for her memoir saying, “I also want to thank my beautiful wife, Melania, First Lady, who has the number one best-selling book in the country." Trump and Melania will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in January 2025.